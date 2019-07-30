Eric Bailly Ruled Out of Action for Up to Five Months After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will be out of action for four to five months after undergoing knee surgery.

The Ivory Coast international, who has struggled with injuries throughout his time at Old Trafford, picked up the problem during the pre-season friendly against Tottenham in Shanghai.

Speaking after United's 1-0 victory over Kristiansund on Tuesday, Solskjaer confirmed he would not have Bailly available for first team selection until Christmas at the earliest.

Solskjaer said, as quoted by the Mirror: "Eric has had an operation and will be out for four to five months.





"Hopefully we'll have him back around Christmas time."

United have been linked with moves for centre backs during the last few windows, with this summer seeing them frequently associated with Leicester star Harry Maguire, but whether the news of Bailly's absence will see the club bring in another defender remains to be seen.