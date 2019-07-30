Jose Mourinho: Five National Teams Who Should Consider Appointing the Special One

Jose Mourinho is a serial winner, achieving an immense amount at almost every club he has managed, whether that be in England, Italy, Portugal or Spain.

And now, after eight domestic league titles, a Europa League crown and two Champions League victories, he may be set to make the leap from club to international football.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

And following a rather torrid time in charge of Manchester United, now could be the perfect time for a change, with the Special One previously suggesting he'd be interested in taking to the international stage.

But now most recently stating that this sort of role could still be some way in the future, here's five international sides who should consider approaching Mourinho.

Portugal

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Mourinho has already hinted at his desire to manage his home nation, making them a fairly obvious inclusion in this list.

Portugal have enjoyed plenty of success in recent years, becoming the holders of both the European Championship and the first ever UEFA Nations League following victory over the Netherlands this summer.

Consequently, the World Cup is all that's left to win for the ageing duo of manager Fernando Santos and star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

But with the next World Cup not being held until 2022, could Mourinho take charge in preparation for that major tournament? You never know...

Belgium

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Despite now finally looking like the force we always knew Belgium were capable of becoming, there could be further change to come in the not-so-distant future.

Roberto Martinez's success with Belgium has caught the eye of Catalan giants Barcelona, who have been flirting with the possibility of replacing Ernesto Valverde with the ex-Everton boss.

An opportunity to manage one of the greatest clubs in world football would surely be impossible to turn down, leaving the most exciting group of Belgian players in their history completely managerless.

A manager of Mourinho's quality would certainly be a great replacement for Martinez.

Argentina

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

It's been a case of so close, yet so far, for Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates, continually falling short in major tournaments.

Like Ronaldo, Messi too is getting older and could be approaching the end of his international career, having previously thrown in the towel before rejoining the squad.

It's almost accepted that the rest of the squad have never quite matched Messi's magic, with the Barca man being expected to carry his nation to glory.

Jose Mourinho could be exactly what Argentina need to finally reach the standards required to win a major trophy.

Colombia

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

A left field choice, but Colombia could be a fantastic challenge for Mourinho to take on.

Fellow Portuguese Carlos Queiroz is currently at the helm and has done an outstanding job of turning his side into one of the most feared forces in South America.

But with this improvement comes an expectation of trophy success, and who better to achieve that than Jose Mourinho?

Spain

David Ramos/GettyImages

Spain have struggled on a managerial front in recent times, appointing a number of different coaches for various different reasons.

The departure of Vicente del Bosque ended the consistency and security which brought the Spanish national side so much success. Del Bosque's eight-year spell included World Cup and European Championship successes in 2010 and 2012.

His replacement, Julen Lopetegui, was sacked just prior to the 2018 World Cup while Luis Enrique resigned earlier this year for personal reasons.

Mourinho knows the Spanish game following his spell in charge of Real Madrid and could be just the man to return the country to their former glory.