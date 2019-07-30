Juventus Consider Romelu Lukaku Swap Option With Bids Open for €100m-Rated Paulo Dybala

Juventus have told Paulo Dybala that they are prepared to listen to offers for him this summer, after growing concerned about how he would fit in the team under Maurizio Sarri.

Dybala endured a challenging season alongside Cristiano Ronaldo last season, and both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are believed to be keen on offering him an escape route from the Allianz Stadium.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Goal claim that Juventus are ready to cash in on the interest in Dybala, although the player himself is not keen to leave. Instead, Dybala plans to meet with Sarri after he returns from his holiday to discuss how he features in the Italian's plans for next season.

Juventus are said to have received no official offers for Dybala but they would certainly consider any bids which met their asking price of around €100m (£92m).

Should no side want to pay that figure, then the Bianconeri could begin exploring other options to try part ways with Dybala. Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Juventus could try to strike a huge swap deal with United for striker Romelu Lukaku, who is believed to be high on Juventus' wish list this summer.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

They value Lukaku at around €82m (£75m), so an offer of €18m (£16.5m) plus the Belgian could be enough to tempt Juventus to sell. However, whether United would be interested in such a deal is an entirely different question.

A potential swap deal could be intriguing for the Red Devils, given Inter are unlikely to meet their asking price for Lukaku. Inter CEO Beppe Marotta insisted that their last offer was fair, but United are simply asking too much.

Even if they do manage to agree a deal to sell Dybala, Juventus still fear that his reluctance to leave could bring negotiations to an abrupt end. The Argentine is determined to remain with the Serie A champions, and could reject advances from any interested side.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Dybala's situation in Juventus will be resolved in the coming days, with United expected to know soon whether a move for the 25-year-old is worth their time.

Last season, Dybala made 42 appearances in all competitions, but managed just ten goals as he struggled to find his place in the team alongside Ronaldo. Lukaku is seen as a better fit next to the Portuguese forward, although a deal seems far from straightforward.