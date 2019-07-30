Moise Kean: 5 Things to Know About the Italy Starlet Ahead of His Move to Everton

Moise Kean has established himself as one of the most promising young footballers on the planet, having burst onto the scene a Juventus over the past 18 months.

Despite his showings in Turin, Juve's attacking prowess and the continuing links with a potential move for Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, first team football in Italy might be hard to come by for Kean.

Unsurprisingly, he's attracting attention from elsewhere in Europe with Everton emerging as the favourites to sign the 19-year-old.

Here's five things to know about the starlet for whom Everton have recently agreed an initial £27.5m fee.

He Had a Difficult Childhood

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

As a boy, Moise Kean witnessed the separation of his mother and father, after his father chose to walk out on his family.

Kean has since discussed his upbringing, accrediting his mother as being the one who made him the vastly talented individual he is today.

This came after his father publicly commented on his son's future, suggesting that Moise would dream of a move to Juventus' rivals Inter.

Juve and his father clearly don't have the greatest relationship either, with the latter claiming the Turin side still owe him two tractors - yes, tractors - as part of the deal which saw Moise join the academy.

He Idolises Obafemi Martins

PACO SERINELLI/GettyImages

The claims of Kean's father largely stem from his childhood support of Inter, and his idolisation of their former striker Obafemi Martins.

Moise was bought the infamous black and blue strip donning Martins' name but his father also suggests that he was not, in fact, his favourite player.

That honour goes to fellow Italian striker and former Premier League forward Mario Balotelli.

Amid the player's numerous controversial and often idiotic moments, Kean's father reportedly encouraged his son to only replicate the positive aspects of Balotelli's game.

He Received Help From Renato Biasi

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Don't blame yourself if Renato Biasi isn't a name that you're familiar with. While he is a former professional goalkeeper, he only played a single game for Torino, as well as featuring for Pavia and Chievo Verona.

Perhaps the most memorable moment of his playing career came during a spell in the Middle East, where he once scored a bicycle kick to secure a late win over Punjab in the Asian Champions League.

Following his retirement, he spotted Kean's talent and played a key part in getting him a place in Torino's youth setup.

But being a fan of Bianconeri, he also had a significant role in encouraging Kean to make the move to local rivals Juventus.

He Is a Record Breaker

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Kean has broken a lot of records. A lot.

He became the first player born in the 2000s to make his debut in the Serie A, featuring for Juve at the age of just 16 years and 265 days, as well as scoring in the league when he was just 17 years and 88 days old.

He was also the first to make his Champions League debut, aged just 16 years and 268 days and even scored for the Italian national team when he was 19 years and 23 days old.

See; a lot.

He's Not the Only Footballer in His Family

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Moise Kean clearly belongs to a talented family, with his brother, Giovanni, also having played as a professional in Italy.

Moise's older brother spent time in Serie D before going professional in Serie C but is now without a club following his release from Rieti by mutual consent in January this year.

Rather than focusing on his own career, Giovanni has focused on supporting his younger brother, remaining right by his side every step of the way as he looks to achieve footballing stardom.