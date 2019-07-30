PSG Set New Transfer Price for Neymar as Ligue 1 Giants Insist on Cash-Only Deal

Paris Saint-Germain have reluctantly lowered their asking price for Neymar in a bid to offload the Brazilian in this summer's transfer window.

The French champions had initially been looking to recoup a mouth-watering €300m for the Brazilian forward, but have reduced this by a considerable amount to help facilitate a move.

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

As reported by Sport, PSG have now lowered their asking price to just €180m, nearly half of what they originally set out to redeem.





Barcelona were one of a few clubs interested in purchasing Neymar, but were struggling to find a way to finance the move.

One method they pursued in order to meet the French club's estimation was to include players as part of the deal, but PSG say they will not consider anything other than cash-only deals.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

This does not help Barca, who will struggle to finance a transfer of that size without breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.





Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho had all been mooted as players who could potentially make up part of Barcelona's player-plus-cash offer, but a deal of this kind looks to be off the table for the time being.

Whilst PSG would only reinvest the money in player recruitment, they would prefer to have their pick of players from around the world rather than be limited to those which the Blaugrana deem surplus to requirements.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, the Ligue 1 club find themselves in something of a lose-lose situation. They may not want a player-plus-cash deal, but the only alternative could be keeping Neymar - a player who has outrightly expressed his desire to leave the Parisian club, which brings problems of its own.