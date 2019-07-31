Alisson Admits Liverpool Want to Win Multiple Trophies This Season After Champions League Success

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker has revealed that he has a new found taste for trophies and hopes to be in the hunt for more next season.

The 26-year-old was part of Jurgen Klopp's side that lifted the Champions League last season, before going on to taste success on the international stage as Brazil lifted this summer's Copa America.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Last year's Premier League Golden Glove winner shone on his debut season in England, but narrowly missed out on winning the league title - finishing just a point behind Manchester City after one of the most closely contested title races of all time.

But, speaking to Liverpool's official website, Alisson revealed his desire to sample more success - admitting that the team are looking to win multiple trophies this season.

"“[As a team] we are excited, but we have to keep our feet on the ground, just as we did last season. We want to try for everything this season, so we need to work," Alisson said.

“The level of the football is high and similar at every club, so we need to work hard to [do] the same things and achieve even more this season. To win two titles [for Liverpool and Brazil], two big titles, during the season was great for me. I hope this season – and I will work this season – to make it more.”

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

The Brazilian was named as the Best Goalkeeper at the Copa America, just a matter of weeks after being recognised as the standout 2018/19 Premier League goalkeeper.

After admitting last season's triumphs were special, Alisson was quick to point out that hard work is ahead.

He added: “...last season was special for us, for everyone – for me, for the fans, for my family and for the team – so I am looking forward to what we can do in this next season.





“We will work hard now to get ready quickly for the next games.”

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Liverpool have struggled to perform on their pre-season travels, failing to win any of their last four games. They were comprehensively beaten by 3-0 by Napoli at Murrayfield, failing to pose any real threat going forward.





However, the return of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson after extended breaks this summer will be a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp's side, as they prepare to take on Manchester City in this weekend's Community Shield.