Aston Villa Set to Sign Tom Heaton From Burnley After Agreeing £8m Deal

Aston Villa are set to sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, after reaching an agreement with the Clarets over an £8m deal.

Villahave been chasing the England international for much of this summer window, though their opening offer was called 'derisory' by Burnley. However, talks have continued between the two sides, with Dean Smith adamant that Heaton was the keeper he wanted.

And now, according to the Telegraph, the Villans have finally reached an agreement with Sean Dyche's side, with an £8m fee accepted.

The negotiations are said to have occurred on Tuesday night, during which time Heaton was in action between the sticks for Burnley in their 6-1 pre-season victory over Nice.



The 33-year-old has been at Turf Moor since 2013, when he left Bristol City on a free transfer, and has since gone on to make 200 appearances for the club, keeping 65 clean sheets, and earning himself three England caps in the process.

Smith and co. had also been sniffing around Stoke City's Jack Butland and Cardiff's Neil Etheridge, but Heaton was always the number one target, especially considering the fact that his contract was to expire in a year.



He will become Villa's 12th signing of the season, following the high-profile captures of Wesley, Tyrone Mings, Douglas Luiz, Matt Targett, Trezeguet and more, on whom they've spent a total of around £115m.

The English goalkeeper will undergo his medical in the coming 48 hours ahead of an official announcement. Another man who could be following him through the Villa Park doors is the marvellously named Marvelous Nakamba, who is set to sign for £11m subject to a visa and medical.

