Barcelona & PSG Set for Face to Face Talks as the Ever Complicated Neymar Saga Drags on

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are set for face-to-face talks next month that could prove crucial in deciding the future of Neymar, with top officials from both clubs due to attend the European Club Association (ECA) summit in Liverpool on 16 August.

The ECA meeting between Europe's top sides carries the purpose of discussing changes to the Champions League from 2024 onward, but it will provide a valuable opportunity for Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu and PSG counterpart Nasser Al Khelaifi to get together.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

According to Mundo Deportivo (MD), being in the same room could be more influential in resolving the saga than any telephone conversations that may happen before then.

The possibility of Barcelona re-signing Neymar just two years after he turned his back on the club to join PSG in a €222m deal has descended into one of the most complicated transfer sagas in memory.

So much has already been written - including claims that Barcelona allegedly advised Neymar not to report for duty for PSG's summer tour - and so much more will yet be written.

But where MD still seem to suggest a sensational Neymar return is plausible - he would apparently be welcomed back by Lionel Messi, while there ways of affording the fee - Marca has gone the other way and claims the relationship between the clubs will make it very difficult.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The report suggests that while PSG are open to selling Neymar, sensing the damage that keep a player against his will could do to dressing room morale, the French champions are really not keen to do business with Barcelona and would 'prioritise' any other club at this moment in time.

Marca speaks of a mutual animosity that has been further underlined by talks in recent weeks.

As such, Barcelona are labelled as 'pessimistic about their chances' of completing a deal, even though they remain unwilling to rule it out completely.