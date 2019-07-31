Christian Pulisic reached another career milestone on Wednesday, scoring his first goal with Chelsea during a club-friendly with Real Salzburg.

The 20-year-old phenom notched a pair of goals in the first half of Wednesday's match at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria. Pulisic's first score came in the 20th minute, sending a shot past the keeper in the bottom left corner of the net.

PULISIC GOAAAAAL

FIRST OF MANY 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/VkCJ43WuTt — CM (@CFCJorg) July 31, 2019

Pulisic continued his strong match eight minutes later with a second goal into the bottom left corner.

Christian Pulisic's second goal is even better. Nice pass from Barkley too pic.twitter.com/Iz6aDNh36t — James Nalton (@JDNalton) July 31, 2019

Pulisic was sold to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for $73.1 million in January. He tallied 10 goals in 81 appearances with Dortmund from 2016-19.

The Hershey, P.A. native has 13 international goals with the United States Men's National Team. His most recent USMNT goal came against Jamaica in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.