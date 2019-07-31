Christian Pulisic Scores First Chelsea Goals in Preseason Match vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Pulisic signed with Chelsea in January as Dortmund received $73 million for the phenom's transfer.

By Michael Shapiro
July 31, 2019

Christian Pulisic reached another career milestone on Wednesday, scoring his first goal with Chelsea during a club-friendly with Real Salzburg. 

The 20-year-old phenom notched a pair of goals in the first half of Wednesday's match at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria. Pulisic's first score came in the 20th minute, sending a shot past the keeper in the bottom left corner of the net. 

Pulisic continued his strong match eight minutes later with a second goal into the bottom left corner. 

Pulisic was sold to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for $73.1 million in January. He tallied 10 goals in 81 appearances with Dortmund from 2016-19. 

The Hershey, P.A. native has 13 international goals with the United States Men's National Team. His most recent USMNT goal came against Jamaica in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. 

