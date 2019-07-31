Gareth Bale Played Golf During Real Madrid's Loss to Tottenham Because of Course He Did

July 31, 2019

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale apparently enjoyed a round of golf on Tuesday, at the same time as the team's pre-season friendly against Tottenham.

Los Blancos lost 1-0 to Bale's former side in Munich, with Harry Kane scoring the only goal in the Audi Cup sem-final. 

It was revealed on Monday that Bale had pulled out of the trip to Germany, after his move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning collapsed over the weekend, with some reports claiming he wasn't in the 'right mental state' to play for the team.

And, as reported by El Confidencial and relayed by Marca, it has been revealed that in lieu of playing against Spurs, Bale - who is famously nicknamed 'the golfer' by some of his teammates -was enjoying a round at the local Ciudad Grupo Santander course in Madrid.... because what else would he be doing? 

The winger was pictured playing at around 8pm, just as Zinedine Zidane's side had finished their clash with the Premier League outfit, with his course location making it likely that he didn't watch a second of the game. 

Meanwhile, the rumours surrounding the reasons behind Bale's absence from the squad continue to rumble. While the club chose to claim that it was because negotiations were ongoing with the Chinese outfit, after the game Zidane claimed it was because he 'didn't feel like it'.

The Frenchman explained: "He didn't travel because he didn't feel like it. He wasn't fit and speaking with the medical department, it was best for him to stay in Madrid."

Next up for Los Blancos is a clash with Fenerbahce at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday afternoon, before they travel to Austria to face Red Bull Salzburg.

