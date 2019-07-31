Lionesses Set to Smash Biggest-Ever Home Attendance With 50,000 Tickets Sold for Wembley Clash

England are on track for the biggest-ever attendance for a Lionesses match on home soil when Phil Neville's side play host to Germany at Wembley Stadium.

So far, more than 50,000 tickets have been sold, with it now likely that the final attendance for the fixture on November 9 will surpass the previous record set on November 23, 2014 - when a crowd of 45,619 fans saw Germany run out 3-0 winners at the national stadium.

We've sold over 50,000 tickets for our game at @wembleystadium in November.



BUT 💫 WE 💫 WANT💫 MORE! 💫https://t.co/RQMnI04tjj — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2019

England head coach Phil Neville said, via the Telegraph: “We are really grateful for the incredible support we have had from our fans this year. We had loads travelling to watch us in France, millions tuning in on TV and now this incredible show of support for the Germany game.

“My players will be absolutely buzzing with the thought of a packed out Wembley cheering them on against Germany. It will be a brilliant way to end what has been a great year that began with winning the SheBelieves Cup, saw the World Cup campaign bring Olympic qualification and marked a huge transformation in how the game is seen in this country.”

The increased hype around the Lionesses' team largely stemmed from the growing interest in this year's Women's World Cup, which saw a record-breaking 28.1 million viewers in the UK, obliterating the figures from the previous tournament in 2015.

Feeling very proud & honoured to be nominated for #TheBest award ☺️ alongside these incredible women & players 🙌🏻🤓 #Lionesses #ManCity https://t.co/4Sb1uP1hky — Ellen White (@ellsbells89) July 31, 2019

Neville's side reached the semi-finals of the tournament, ultimately losing 2-1 to eventual winners United States, before being defeated in the third-place play off clash against Sweden by the same scoreline.





Their heroic run greatly contributed to the escalated viewing numbers, as the semi-final defeat achieved a peak figure of 11.7 million viewers in the United Kingdom.