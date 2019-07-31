Lionesses Set to Smash Biggest-Ever Home Attendance With 50,000 Tickets Sold for Wembley Clash

By 90Min
July 31, 2019

England are on track for the biggest-ever attendance for a Lionesses match on home soil when Phil Neville's side play host to Germany at Wembley Stadium.

So far, more than 50,000 tickets have been sold, with it now likely that the final attendance for the fixture on November 9 will surpass the previous record set on November 23, 2014 - when a crowd of 45,619 fans saw Germany run out 3-0 winners at the national stadium.

England head coach Phil Neville said, via the Telegraph: “We are really grateful for the incredible support we have had from our fans this year. We had loads travelling to watch us in France, millions tuning in on TV and now this incredible show of support for the Germany game.

“My players will be absolutely buzzing with the thought of a packed out Wembley cheering them on against Germany. It will be a brilliant way to end what has been a great year that began with winning the SheBelieves Cup, saw the World Cup campaign bring Olympic qualification and marked a huge transformation in how the game is seen in this country.”

The increased hype around the Lionesses' team largely stemmed from the growing interest in this year's Women's World Cup, which saw a record-breaking 28.1 million viewers in the UK, obliterating the figures from the previous tournament in 2015.

Neville's side reached the semi-finals of the tournament, ultimately losing 2-1 to eventual winners United States, before being defeated in the third-place play off clash against Sweden by the same scoreline.


Their heroic run greatly contributed to the escalated viewing numbers, as the semi-final defeat achieved a peak figure of 11.7 million viewers in the United Kingdom.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message