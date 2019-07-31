Liverpool vs. Lyon Live Stream: How to Watch Club Friendlies Online, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Liverpool face off against Lyon on July 31.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 31, 2019

Liverpool and Lyon go head-to-head on Wednesday as the Reds compete in what will be their final preseason matchup before their contest against Manchester City.

Since easily beating Tranmere and Bradford at the start of preseason, Jurgen Klopp's group has endured a poor run of results, with one draw against Sporting Lisbon (2-2) and three defeats to Borussia Dortmund (3-2), Sevilla (2-1) and Napoli (3-0). Napoli on Sunday and tied 2–2 with Sporting last week. Liverpool is without Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino due to international commitments, but Klopp will be aiming to see some improvement on Wednesday with little time before the season kicks off.

Lyon is eyeing its second win against an English opponent in a week after beating Arsenal 2–1 in the Emirates Cup on Sunday. It was the first win in three matches for Lyon, who have struggled so far in preseason competition.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Bleacher Report Live

