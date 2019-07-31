Man Utd Wages Offer to Paulo Dybala Revealed as Negotiations Over Personal Terms Begin

Manchester United are in the process of signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, with both sides having now laid out their negotiating positions in the first round of talks over personal terms between the Old Trafford club and the Argentine's representatives.

United are believed to have agreed a deal 'in principle' with Juventus that would see Dybala make the move to England in exchange for Romelu Lukaku, a target for Inter all summer, heading to Turin and securing his dream move to Serie A.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

90min understands that United were offered a number of Juventus players in exchange, but Dybala was the only one they are interested in. The likes of Mario Mandzukic, Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain have of course been linked with the club at various points in the past.

Both the Dybala and Lukaku transfers, which are, according to TMW, to be parallel deals of similar value rather than a straight swap, will go through assuming Dybala himself can agree a contract with United. The opening discussions on that front have already taken place in London.

The deal for Lukaku to Juventus and Dybala to #mufc isn't a straight swap, but two parallel operations to match the economic valuations of both clubs #mulive [tmw] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 31, 2019

The negotiations have barely stated, but The Sun has been keen to sensationalise the situation and suggest the proposed Dybala move is 'already in doubt' because the respective parties haven't instantly come to an agreement and are currently 'way off' a compromise on wages.

Gazzetta dello Sport offers a much more optimistic view about the likelihood of the double transfer and includes reassuring actual details about the numbers involved.

The Italian report notes that Dybala is interested in joining United after giving his 'yes'. And while there is a difference in what United are willing to offer and what Dybala has asked for, Gazzetta concludes: 'The most probable solution sees Paulo in Manchester.'

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

United's opening salary offer is said to be €8.5m per year, roughly converted to £150,000-per-week. The Dybala camp are seeking more, between €10m and €12m. That works out between approximately £175,000 and £210,000-per-week. More negotiating needs to be done.

Lukaku is expected to earn around the same with Juventus as he had previously agreed with Inter, with his proposed deal worth €9m per season, or the equivalent of £160,000-per-week.

Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset has suggested Juventus expect Dybala to accept the transfer this week. That version of events alleges that the 25-year-old will tell the reigning Serie A champions he wants to stay, but they will inform him he is no longer part of their plans.

Juventus expect Paulo Dybala to approve of a move to #mufc tomorrow. He will express his desire to stay but he will be told he is no longer part of their project. He is more unlikely to say no to the deal #mulive [sport mediaset] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 31, 2019

One thing that may assist United in the negotiations is the role of Patrice Evra. Gazzetta claims that the former United left-back, who was also a teammate of Dybala's at Juventus, has made a phone call to his ex-colleague to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

It will also be interesting to see whether signing Dybala, if it is completed, has an impact on Paul Pogba and his United future. The pair were teammates for a season at Juventus in 2015/16, while a statement signing might help United convince Pogba the club matches his ambition.