Transfer Rumours: Umtiti to Man Utd, Zappacosta to Leave Chelsea, Liverpool Eye Wonderkid & More

We're in the home stretch of the transfer window so it's time for clubs to put up, shut up or watch the world go by with a nice brew.

There isn't long left, so teams across Europe (and particularly in the Premier League) need to put their plans into action soon, before they're left regretting missed opportunities. As you'd expect, there are still plenty of rumours to sink your teeth into - and who doesn't love a bit of #goss?

Here are seven stories for you to look out for in the latter stages of the window.

Newcastle Knocked Back in €5m Pursuit of Amiens Defender

The Steve Bruce revolution is well and truly underway. Newcastle United fans might not have been totally enamoured with his arrival, but you can't deny that he has helped actually bring some much-needed transfer window excitement to St James' Park.

One player near the top of his wish list is Amiens defender Emil Krafth. Soccer Link state that Bruce has been completely 'seduced' by the 24-year-old (definitely weird), but his €5m bid for Krafth was rejected by the club, who want a little bit more.

Seduced or not, it's nice to see Bruce working hard to bring success back to Newcastle.

Watford Lodge Loan Bid for Boca Juniors Star Cristian Pavon

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

It feels like just a matter of time before Cristian Pavon leaves Boca Juniors to test himself in Europe - could Watford win the race for his signature?

Mundo Boca Radio's Luis Fregossi took to Twitter to reveal that the Hornets have offered to take the 23-year-old on loan for the upcoming season - an offer which is currently being considered by Boca.

The versatile 23-year-old is a fully fledged Argentina international and has previously been watched by Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, so this has the potential to be a bit of a steal for Watford.

Crystal Palace Submit £14m Offer for Fedor Chalov

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

It looks like the threat of losing Wilfried Zaha has helped Crystal Palace realise that they need more than one source of goals in the team.

CSKA Moscow star Fedor Chalov has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and Sky Sports News state that the Eagles have lodged a £14m bid for the 21-year-old, who managed 17 goals and seven assists last season.

Not too familiar with Chalov? He's like Jordan Ayew, but better in literally every category. Finally, could Palace have a striker who scores goals?

Caglar Soyuncu Keen to Leave Leicester With Fenerbahce Open to Loan Deal

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Remember Caglar Soyuncu? He was one of the Bundesliga's hottest prospects last summer, but has since come crashing down to Earth thanks to an underwhelming campaign with Leicester City.

The 23-year-old barely played last season, and Fanatik claim he wants out of the King Power Stadium to rejuvenate his stalling career. Fenerbahce are eager to take the Turk on loan, which sounds like a good deal for everyone involved.

He's either going to come back as a Harry Maguire incarnate, or as one of the club's biggest flops of all time. No pressure.

Liverpool Contact Real Madrid Over Deal for Young Starlet Israel Salazar

Liverpool might not be signing any first-team stars this summer, but their academy side is certainly seeing a number of new faces. Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott have already joined - who's next?

Well, Bernabeu Digital claim that 16-year-old Real Madrid wonderkid Israel Salazar is the next youngster in Jurgen Klopp's sights. In their exclusive report, they get his age wrong (twice) in their first few sentences, and then go on to claim that he has rejected 'up to' 50 different offers. What does that even mean? One?

It's all pretty irrelevant anyway, because apparently Salazar wants to snub Liverpool and stay with Real. So, better make that 'up to' 51 rejected offers.

Davide Zappacosta Open to Serie A Return With Chelsea Ready to Part Ways

Laszlo Szirtesi/GettyImages

The sad thing about Chelsea is that Davide Zappacosta isn't even close to their worst signing in recent years. The Italian right-back - billed as one of the finest crossers of the ball in the Serie A - has been little more than a space filler at Stamford Bridge.

Fortunately, the Blues look to have realised that. Goal claim that Chelsea are ready to promote young Reece James to the role of backup right-back behind Cesar Azpilicueta, which could see Zappacosta return to Italy.

To be fair, how was Zappacosta ever meant to compete with the living legend and future Ballon d'Or winner that is James?

Man Utd to Compete With Man City for Samuel Umtiti

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Didn't we all stop caring about Samuel Umtiti's future weeks ago? Everyone was linked with him, but nothing happened. Time for round two.

Le 10 Sport claim that Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of the Frenchman recently, and they hope to strike a deal soon to fend off interest from Manchester City.

A €50m bid is suggested, whilst Barcelona are holding out for €60m. They say that this deal is one to keep an eye on, but the same is said for almost all of United's supposed targets. He's not called Harry Maguire, so it's probably not happening.