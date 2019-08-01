Angel Correa Decides on Milan Move & Waits on Rossoneri Agreement With Atletico

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa has decided that his future lies in Italy with Milan - despite interest from other major clubs around Europe.

Milan had agreed a deal with the Argentine earlier this summer, but had had to pull the plug after Monaco's €40m move for Andre Silva fell through. Luckily for both Correa and I Rossoneri, though, that deal appears to be now back on.

#Correa dice sì al @acmilan: il giocatore vuole i rossoneri, dice no al @AS_Monaco, e oggi l’agente e il club hanno sancito l’intesa. Si lavora per (ri)trovare l’accordo con l’@Atleti @SkySport #calciomercato — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 1, 2019

According to Football Italia, the Argentine's agent today met with Milan officials and claimed that the forward only wants to join Il Diavolo, despite interest from both Monaco and Valencia.

It is now very much the onus of Atletico and Milan to reach a deal for the 24-year-old, however, it still may well rest on Silva leaving the San Siro.

I Rossoneri are said to be willing to reopen talks with Silva's agent Jorge Mendes as they look to reach an agreement to allow their Portuguese forward to exit the club. It is also claimed that they may well now accept a cut price deal of €20m plus bonuses rather than the initial €30m in order to get the deal for Correa over the line.

Milan have already added four new signings so far this summer, including the £27m capture of Rafael Leao from Lille.

The addition of Correa on top of Leao will certainly give the seven time European champions a strike force to be feared when Serie A gets underway at the end of August.