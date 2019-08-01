Aston Villa Officially Announce Arrival of Tom Heaton From Burnley for Undisclosed Fee

Aston Villa have confirmed the arrival of England international and Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton for an undisclosed fee.

The 33-year-old has attracted a lot of attention this summer after falling down the pecking order at Turf Moor, battling with Joe Hart and Nick Pope for a place in the club's starting lineup.

Newly promoted Aston Villa have now announced that Heaton has joined the club ahead of the new season in a rumoured £8m deal.

"I am delighted that Tom is joining Aston Villa," manager Dean Smith told the club's official website. "He’s done fantastically well for Burnley over the past few years and his experience and knowledge of the Premier League will be a major asset to us this season."

Aston Villa have already been busy in the transfer market following their promotion from the Championship, with Heaton becoming their 11th signing this summer and taking the club's spending to over £120m.

But Villa might not be done their either, on the brink of announcing another deal for defensive midfielder Marvelous Nakamba - club-record signing Wesley's former teammate - from Club Brugge.

Aston Villa have largely bought in players from the Premier League or Championship this summer, while Björn Engels, Anwar El Ghazi and Trezeguet have arrived from clubs across Europe.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Although the club have been eager to buy players from abroad, manager Smith appeared eager to sign a first-team goalkeeper with plenty of Premier League experience under their belt.

Heaton, a former Manchester United academy player, has made 96 appearances in the top flight while he's also appeared 185 times in the Championship.