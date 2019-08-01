Bayern Munich Offer Positive Update on Kingsley Coman Injury After Audi Cup Blow

Bayern Munich have offered a promising update on the fitness of winger Kingsley Coman, after the Frenchman hobbled off during Wednesday's Audi Cup final against Tottenham.

There was great concern around the Allianz Arena when, inside just five minutes, the all-too-familiar sight of Coman hobbling off the field came to pass.

Fortunately, the 23-year-old's enforced departure appears to have been precautionary, with the club now confirming he will return to training on Friday.



ℹ️ Kingley #Coman only suffered a badly bruised knee in yesterday's #AudiCup final and is expected to return to training tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yEkPfd55zo — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 1, 2019

In a statement on their official Twitter account, the club explained (typo notwithstanding): "Kingley Coman only suffered a badly bruised knee in yesterday's Audi Cup final and is expected to return to training tomorrow."

As quoted by the club's website, Bayern boss Niko Kovac said as much in his post-match press conference on Wednesday night, declaring: "He took a knock to his knee or calf, that's painful. It hurts when you're on the ground and take the whole of your opponent's weight as he falls on you. But I think it isn't so bad, and that he'll play again in the next few days."

Kovac then turned to the game itself which, despite FCB's ultimate failing in the penalty shootout, the tactician deemed a success, highlighting the performances of his youngsters as particularly encouraging.

The Croatian claimed: "The team are in very good shape at the moment and we've got time before the start of the Bundesliga for fine-tuning."

Asked about the youngsters, which included Jann-Fiete Arp, Alphonso Davies and Sarpreet Singh, he replied: "They did well and that must give them a boost."

Later, goalkeeping coach Sven Ulreich echoed his statements, declaring: "All the young players were outstanding – respect and hats off to them. Bayern can be proud to have lads like that."