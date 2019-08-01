Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The German domestic season gets underway on Saturday, as Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich in the 2019 Supercup.

Borussia Dortmund welcome their arch rivals to the Signal Iduna Park after finishing second last season in a title race which went to the final day. Bayern come into the game after winning the double last season, as they secured their 29th German league title.

This will be the 124th edition of Der Klassiker between two of Germany's finest and most successful clubs, the two most successful sides in the history of the Supercup. Bayern lead the way with seven wins, while Dortmund will try and further close the two-win gap.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 3 August What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Signal Iduna Park TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport ESPN

Referee? Daniel Siebert

Team News

Borussia Dortmund are without new signing Julian Brandt, who is ruled out with adductor problems. The Schwarzgelben may also have to cope without Thorgan Hazard and Dan-Axel Zagadou, as they fight to recover ahead of Saturday's showpiece event.

Serge Gnabry is a doubt for Bayern Munich, having come off against Fenerbahce with a thigh problem. Theo Hernandez and Kingsley Coman may also be unavailable for the German champions, who otherwise have a full strength squad.



Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund Bürki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Götze, Reus; Alcacer. Bayern Munich Neuer; Kimmich, Süle, Pavard, Alaba; Tolisso, Thiago; Müller, Goretzka, Davies; Lewandowski.

Head to Head Record

This will be the 124th time that Der Klassiker has been contested, with Bayern having a significant advantage. Die Roten have won 58 times compared to Dortmund's 32 wins, while they have ended all square 33 times since the first derby back in 1965.

Their last meeting proved to be one of the most famous ones of recent time, as Bayern smashed their rivals 5-0 in April. The humiliating defeat for Dortmund proved costly, as Niko Kovac's side caught up with them and overtook them at the top of the Bundesliga table on the final day.

Dortmund have only won one of their last six meetings with FCB, with one clean sheet in their last ten games. Meanwhile, Bayern have scored an impressive 26 goals in the last eight derbies, though have only won on one of their last four visits to the Signal Iduna Park.



Recent Form

Preparation is the key to success 🔑 pic.twitter.com/dqlua55v5h — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 31, 2019

Dortmund and Bayern have completed their pre-season fixtures, which proved successful for both. Dortmund won all five of their warmup friendlies, ending in Switzerland as they smashed Swiss Super League sides FC St. Gallen 4-1 and FC Zürich 6-0 on Tuesday.

Bayern had a more mixed pre-season schedule, winning three while losing twice. FCB finished off with defeat in the Audi Cup, as they were edged out on penalties by Tottenham after drawing 2-2 in normal time.



Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich FC St. Gallen 1-4 Borussia Dortmund (30/07) Tottenham 2-2* Bayern Munich (31/07) Borussia Dortmund 6-0 FC Zürich (30/07)

Bayern Munich 6-1 Fenerbahce (30/07) Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Udinese (27/07)

Bayern Munich 1-0 Milan (24/07) Liverpool 2-3 Borussia Dortmund (20/07) Bayern Munich 3-1 Real Madrid (21/07) Seattle Sounders 1-3 Borussia Dortmund (18/07) Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich (18/07)





*Tottenham won 6-5 on penalties



Prediction

It's certain to be a cracking game at the Signal Iduna Park, with both sides refreshed and full of confidence going into the new season. Dortmund will be vying for revenge after their 5-0 humiliation, while Bayern will be aiming to start the season as they left off the last one.

While they seem so hard to separate, BVB's home advantage and flawless pre-season record should prove vital in the 2019 Supercup, as Lucien Favre's side should edge out Bayern in what could be a thrilling start to the season.



Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Bayern Munich