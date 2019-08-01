Manchester City Reopen Player Plus Cash Talks With Juventus Over Joao Cancelo

August 01, 2019

Manchester City are believed to have held talks with Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici during his recent trip to England, with the club now willing to offer up to €25m, as well as full-back Danilo, in a deal for Portugal international João Cancelo.

Paratici was in London at the offices of rivals Manchester United as rumours continue to circulate surrounding Paulo Dybala's immediate future, with the Argentina international being linked with a move to England.

While in England, however, Goal reports that Paratici also held talks with the decision-makers at Manchester City, with the Premier League champions looking to get a foothold in negotiations ahead of a move for Cancelo.

I Bianconeri are believed to be holding out for a €55m fee before they consider selling Cancelo this summer, but they are now claimed to be considering a player plus cash deal to help speed things along with City.

Brazil international Danilo could make the make to Turin as part of the deal, while City will also be forced to cough up as much as €25m.

But first, Paratici has to hold talks with Juventus' first-team manager Maurizio Sarri before he goes any further in talks over Cancelo's future - to make sure the transfer gets his seal of approval.

Juve are already in talks with neighbourhood rivals United over a deal which could see Dybala move to Old Trafford, with the Premier League side willing to offer Inter target Lukaku, as well as a small transfer fee, to help match the Italian outfit's valuation.

Manager Sarri will also have a say over Dybala's immediate future in Turin, with the 25-year-old apparently not against the idea of staying in Italy this season.

