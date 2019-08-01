Manchester United vs Milan Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester United will go toe-to-toe with Milan on Saturday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff as they put the finishing touches on what has been a productive and positive pre-season.

With the Premier League season starting the following weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping for maximum intensity from his players in what will be their final friendly.

A convincing win for the Red Devils would crown them as the 2019 International Champions Cup winners as they chase current leaders Benfica.



Milan, meanwhile, find themselves at the bottom of the 12-team table, having not picked up a single point and failing to score a single goal. New manager Marco Giampaolo will be keen to see significant improvement from his players before Serie A starts on 25 August, starting on Saturday.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 3 August What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Principality Stadium, Cardiff TV Channel/Live Stream? MUTV Referee? TBC

Team News

Eric Bailly is suspected to be out until Christmas time, having undergone an operation on a knee injury.

Romelu Lukaku - who has been linked heavily with Juventus - is due to return to training imminently if the proposed swap deal with Paulo Dybala does not materialise, although he too will not feature in Cardiff.

For Milan, Mattia Caldara remains absent as he recovers from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury. Theo Hernandez, a recent arrival from Real Madrid, is also absent, having suffered a torn ankle ligament in the friendly against Bayern Munich.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelöf, Shaw; McTominay, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Martial. Milan Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Borini, Biglia Calhanoglu, Castillejo; Suso, Piatek.

Head to Head Record

The two sides have been evenly matched over the years, with five wins apiece in the last ten competitive games, although the most recent encounter was a United masterclass, thrashing the Rossoneri 4-0 at Old Trafford in 2010 in the second leg of a last 16 Champions League tie.

In friendly competition, they faced each other in the same tournament last summer, with the English side victorious on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Recent Form

United have been impressive this pre-season as Solskjaer looks to stamp his authority on the squad. The Red Devils defeated both Inter and Spurs in the International Champions Cup, as well as winning friendlies against Perth Glory, Leeds and Kristiansund, conceding just one goal all summer.

Milan, on the other hand, have been the complete opposite, losing their ICC matches against Bayern Munich and Benfica. Additionally, they could only muster a 1-1 draw against Serie C side Novara - it's not boding too well for the campaign ahead.





Here's how each team performed in their last five fixtures:





Manchester United Milan Manchester United 1-0 Kristiansund (30/7) Milan 0-1 Benfica (28/7) Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham (25/7) Bayern 1-0 Milan (24/7) Manchester United 1-0 Inter (20/7) Milan 1-1 Novara (19/7) Manchester United 4-0 Leeds (17/7) SPAL 2-3 Milan (26/5) Manchester United 2-0 Perth Glory (13/7) Milan 2-0 Frosinone (19/5)

Prediction

With the contrasting form the two sides have shown in pre-season, it's difficult to side with the Italian team, who have given their fans little reason to believe they will overcome a rampant United.



With the English league starting sooner, United might be sharper and more prepared for competitive affairs, so expect a comfortable victory for Solskjaer's men.



