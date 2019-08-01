MLS All-Stars 0-3 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings for Wednesday's Spectacle in Orlando

Atletico Madrid faced the MLS All-Stars in the annual one-off match at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday and ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

Goals from Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix and Diego Costa handed Atleti the victory in the United States, but it was the Portuguese teenage sensation who stole the show in front of a full house.

Los Rojiblancos opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, Llorente latching on to a delicate back heel by Rodrigo Riquelme and lashing home past All-Star keeper Andre Blake.

The All-Stars had chances to equalise, but youngster Felix put the result beyond doubt, first with a wonderfully taken goal and then a delightful assist to present Costa with the chance to round off the scoring.

Here are our full player ratings from the 2019 MLS All-Star game.

MLS All-Stars

Brad Guzan (GK) - The veteran put in a solid display and looked comfortable between the sticks until his substitution on the half-hour mark. (7/10)

Graham Zusi (RB) - Performed his duties admirably and showed strong defensive discipline until his substitution at half-time. (7/10)





Walker Zimmerman (CB) - A good defensive display from the Los Angeles defender, marshaling his backline authoritatively and limiting the opportunities created by Los Rojiblancos. Beaten by a wonderful back heel for the first goal. (7/10)





Matt Hedges (CB) - Played well alongside Zimmerman as the pair snuffed out the threat of Angel Correa. Commanded the backline well and showed great composure during the first half. (8/10)





Kemar Lawrence (LB) - Solid defensively but failed to make the most of crossing opportunities when given the chance. (6/10)





Diego Chara (CDM) - Chara was tasked with anchoring the All-Star midfield and did a commendable job in stopping Atleti attacks and re-starting MLS advances. (6/10)





Carlos Vela (RM) - Failed to make an impact during his 45 minutes and flitted in and out of the game. (5/10)

Wayne Rooney (CM) - Looked at ease in midfield and performed well in the first half. Forced the Atleti keeper into a fine save with a rasping drive from distance. (7/10)





Alejandro Pozuelo (CM) - Kept All-Stars play moving nicely and was heavily involved, but the midfielder was unable to provide the cutting edge required to pick apart the Atleti defence. (6/10)





Nani (LM) - Struggled to get a foothold in the match and appeared rather subdued. Substituted at half-time. (5/10)





Zlatan Ibrahimovic (ST) - The Swede's hold-up play was as good as ever, but failed to muster up any real scoring opportunities and had little impact on proceedings. Substituted after 30 mins.(5/10)

Substitutes





Andre Blake (30 mins for Guzan) - Could do little to prevent Llorente's smart finish just before half-time, and performed the remainder of his duties efficiently. (7/10)





Josef Martinez (30 mins for Ibrahimovic) - Failed to make his mark in his half-hour cameo before his substitution. (5/10)

Maxi Moralez (45 mins for Chara) - Replaced Chara at half-time and continued the good work by his predecessor. A solid display and plenty of slick passing from the New York City midfielder. (7/10)





Romain Metanire (45 mins for Zusi) - Performed well and provided a better attacking threat down the All-Stars' right flank, but ultimately was caught out of position in the latter stages as the MLS outfit tried to get back into the game. (6/10)





Nicolas Lodeiro (45 mins for Vela) - Wasted a great chance to equalise for the All-Stars when he found himself in acres of space in the box, but fired straight at Adan. Contributed little else. (5/10)





Diego Rossi (45 mins for Nani) - Went close for the All-Stars with a sweetly-struck volley, but his effort crashed into the side-netting. Posed a threat throughout his half an hour on the pitch. (7/10)

Mark-Anthony Kaye (45 mins for Lawrence) - Looked to be an improvement on Lawrence, as he gave an assured and steady performance and provided a great through ball which Lodeiro should have put away. (7/10)





Leandro Gonzalez Pirez (45 minutes for Hedges) - Continued the good work of Hedges at the heart of the defence and managed to keep Costa quiet admirably. (7/10)





Jonathan dos Santos (45 mins for Pozuelo) - Buzzed around the pitch with his usual energy and combined his excellent passing with a great tenacity. (7/10)





Bastian Schweinsteiger (45 mins for Zimmerman) - Looked far off the pace throughout the game and was beaten all ends up by Costa in a foot race for the final goal. Disappointing contribution from the World Cup winner. (4/10)

Pity Martinez (45 mins for Rooney) - Did not fill the boots of the dominant Englishman as the MLS side lost their grip in the midfield battle. Wasted several shooting opportunities. (4/10)





Nick Rimando (59 mins for Blake) - Questions must be asked of the shot-stopper after he failed to keep out Joao Felix's shot, albeit an impressive finish. Did not look assured during his half an hour for the All-Stars. (4/10)





Chris Wondolowski (59 mins for Josef Martinez) - Offered little to change the game when the All-Stars needed an imposing attacking presence. (4/10)





Ezequiel Barco (73 mins for Rossi) - Impressed with his direct running and gave the Atleti defence something to think about for the final 15 minutes. (7/10)





Paxton Pomykal (73 mins for Moralez) - Failed to make an impact in his mini-cameo for the MLS side, and looked lost for the majority of his time on the pitch. (5/10)

Atletico Madrid

Antonio Adan (GK) - Made a smart save to deny Lodeiro and performed the rest of his tasks with ease. Substituted after 65 minutes. (7/10)

Carlos Isaac (RB) - The 21-year-old impressed for Atleti, showing great confidence in his defensive work and also creating problems for the All-Stars going forward. (8/10)





Felipe (CB) - Didn't give Ibrahimovic or Martinez a sniff at goal during his spell on the pitch, and looked exceptionally composed for Los Rojiblancos. (8/10)





Mario Hermoso (CB) - The other half of Atleti's new centre back pair coped equally as professionally as his partner, and dealt with everything that was thrown at him. (8/10)





Manuel Sanchez (LB) - Defensively solid like the rest of the backline, but struggled to make an impact going forward. A decent performance until his substitution on 56 minutes. (7/10)





Hector Herrera (CM) - A characteristically determined and dogged performance from the Mexican, as he intercepted passes and broke up play, allowing his teammates around him to thrive from his selflessness. (7/10)

Marcos Llorente (CM) - Provided great energy and creativity in the Atleti midfield and took his goal with aplomb. Looks to be a great signing for the Spanish side. (8/10)





Rodrigo Riquelme Reche (CAM) - Created the opening goal with a stunning back heel which completely tore apart a stubborn All-Star defence. Constantly caused problems and looked very lively. (8/10)





Juan Manuel Sanabria Magole (RW) - Sanabria provided plenty of running to worry the All-Stars defence, but was taken off before he was able to make his mark. (6/10)





Angel Correa (ST) - Performed his usual role with gusto, dragging defenders out of position, but didn't get the chance to put his name on the scoresheet. (6/10)

Vitolo (LW) - A typically dynamic display from the Spaniard, causing plenty of headaches down the right side of the All-Star defence. A threat throughout. (7/10)





Substitutes





Toni Moya (35 mins for Sanabria) - Failed to demonstrate his true qualities in his 35 minutes on the pitch. (5/10)





Diego Costa (56 mins for Correa) - The Spaniard did not repeat his four-goal heroics from the Real Madrid win, but the forward did get his reward for his hard work with a well-taken finish late on. (8/10)

Koke (56 mins for Herrera) - Dictated play with ease and prevented the All-Star midfield from stamping any authority on proceedings. (7/10)





Thomas Lemar (56 mins for Sanchez) - The Frenchman's Atleti struggles continued as he failed to leave his mark on the game. (5/10)





Sergio Camello (56 mins for Riquelme) - Failed to make an impact in his short time on the pitch. Substituted on 82 mins. (5/10)





Joao Felix (56 mins for Isaac) - A star performance from Atleti's record signing, as his goal and assist changed the game completely. The teenage sensation took his goal wonderfully, collecting a pass on the edge of the box and driving a knuckleball shot beyond Rimando. He then clipped a delightful ball over the top which Costa capitalised on in typical fashion. (9/10)

Kieran Trippier (56 mins for Vitolo) - Looked very steady defensively and provided his usual barrage of dangerous crosses and quality deliveries. (7/10)





Saul Niguez (56 mins for Llorente) - The Spaniard put in a very well-rounded display and helped to control the tempo of the game. (7/10)





Stefan Savic (56 mins for Felipe) - Filled in for Felipe excellently, reminding Simeone of his defensive qualities ahead of the new season. (7/10)





Francisco Montero (58 mins for Hermoso) - The 20-year-old showed a calmness beyond his years and put in an excellent defensive performance for his side. (7/10)





Renan Lodi (59 mins for Moya) - Put in an exciting display in his half-hour cameo and the 21-year-old will be pleased with his outing. (7/10)





Jan Oblak (65 mins for Adan) - A solid 25 minutes from one of the world's best keepers, keeping out a dangerous free-kick and remaining calm and alert throughout the match. (7/10)

Ivan Saponjic (82 mins for Camello) - Insufficient time to make any impact. (N/A)