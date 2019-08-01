Newcastle Strike €22m Deal to Sign Winger Allan Saint-Maximin From Nice

Newcastle have finally agreed a deal with Nice to sign French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, with the fee said to be around the €22m mark.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs - with Watford also vying for his signature - but it seems that Newcastle are the ones who have clinched a deal.

Newcastle had made two previous offers for Saint-Maximin with both being knocked back, but now Get French Football News point to RMC, who report a deal has now been struck.

Personal terms and a six-year-deal have already been agreed with the player, who is keen on coming to England in order to showcase his abilities. Lee Charnley, the report states, led the delegation, which has offered "€18m + a set of considerable bonuses, with €4m of those bonuses said to be easily obtainable". It's Newcastle's third offer to date.

The highly-rated youngster scored six goals and got five assists in all competitions last season, however, French fans have been left frustrated as they believe he is yet to fulfil his unbelievable talent.

The flamboyant winger has been compared to Hatem Ben Arfa, with an attitude problem to blame for his failure to take off. However, at just 22, there is a hope amongst those in France that he can improve in the final third and his end product can sharpen.