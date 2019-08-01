Sean Longstaff Admits He Wants to Score More Goals After Netting in Pre-Season Friendly

Sean Longstaff says he is eyeing a more prolific season at Newcastle, with Steve Bruce keen on giving the youngster an advanced role for the 2019/20 campaign.

The midfielder has been frequently linked with Manchester United this summer - although Bruce is adamant he will not be sold and United look unlikely to pay their asking price this summer - but the 21-year-old is keen on just playing football.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, he said: "Obviously, I’m still young and getting used to all that side of it. There’s nothing you can do. Like I said before, I’m fully focused on being back fit for the start of the Premier League season.





"To have your name mentioned with those top clubs is obviously great, but, for me, it’s about working as hard as I can for Newcastle and getting back.

"I’m trying to focus on football. The stuff off the pitch isn’t what you play for, you can get too caught up in it."

Longstaff returned against Hibernian after sustaining an injury back in March and played in a more attacking role, scoring in a 3-1 victory, and the Chronicle's report says Bruce wants to use him further forward.

Longstaff spoke about his goal against Hibernian, saying: "It was a decent enough strike. Probably the first clean ball I’ve hit in about five months, I’m not even lying!

"Like I said before, it’s all a step in the right direction. I’m looking to build on it now. There’s another game on Saturday, and I’m hoping to get some more minutes."

The youngster is also looking to take his recovery one step at a time, and says he is hoping he can now head in the right direction.

He added: "It’s massive. When we sat down in the summer and looked at where I was at. The West Ham and Preston games have just been a big bonus to be honest.

"I’m going in the right direction. It’s a pretty big moment. For me it’s just the excitement of being able to get out there and play. Putting the kit on again this summer I thought ‘does it seem like five months?’

"For me, it’s a big step in the right direction. I’m still working on bits of fitness. It’s pretty positive."