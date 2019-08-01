Sean Longstaff Admits He Wants to Score More Goals After Netting in Pre-Season Friendly

By 90Min
August 01, 2019

Sean Longstaff says he is eyeing a more prolific season at Newcastle, with Steve Bruce keen on giving the youngster an advanced role for the 2019/20 campaign.

The midfielder has been frequently linked with Manchester United this summer - although Bruce is adamant he will not be sold and United look unlikely to pay their asking price this summer - but the 21-year-old is keen on just playing football.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

As quoted by Chronicle Live, he said: "Obviously, I’m still young and getting used to all that side of it. There’s nothing you can do. Like I said before, I’m fully focused on being back fit for the start of the Premier League season.


"To have your name mentioned with those top clubs is obviously great, but, for me, it’s about working as hard as I can for Newcastle and getting back. 

"I’m trying to focus on football. The stuff off the pitch isn’t what you play for, you can get too caught up in it."

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Longstaff returned against Hibernian after sustaining an injury back in March and played in a more attacking role, scoring in a 3-1 victory, and the Chronicle's report says Bruce wants to use him further forward.

Longstaff spoke about his goal against Hibernian, saying: "It was a decent enough strike. Probably the first clean ball I’ve hit in about five months, I’m not even lying!

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"Like I said before, it’s all a step in the right direction. I’m looking to build on it now. There’s another game on Saturday, and I’m hoping to get some more minutes."

The youngster is also looking to take his recovery one step at a time, and says he is hoping he can now head in the right direction.

He added: "It’s massive. When we sat down in the summer and looked at where I was at. The West Ham and Preston games have just been a big bonus to be honest.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"I’m going in the right direction. It’s a pretty big moment. For me it’s just the excitement of being able to get out there and play. Putting the kit on again this summer I thought ‘does it seem like five months?’

"For me, it’s a big step in the right direction. I’m still working on bits of fitness. It’s pretty positive."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message