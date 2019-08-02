Everton Fans Launch '#FreeZouma' Movement on Twitter to Try Force Chelsea to Sell Cult Hero

By 90Min
August 02, 2019

If you haven't noticed, Kurt Zouma is a good defender. Really good, actually. He showed that on loan last season with Everton, and it looks like the Frenchman left a lasting impression on the club's supporters.

Bringing Zouma back permanently was always going to be a tough ask, with Chelsea dealing with their transfer ban this summer, but that certainly hasn't stopped fans from doing their piece and launching the #FreeZouma movement on Twitter.

This wasn't just a casual surge in popularity. Oh no. #FreeZouma took over the world. It was trending worldwide, with countless supporters voicing their desire to see the ever-smiling Frenchman back at Goodison Park permanently. 

Everywhere you looked, there was a #FreeZouma post, and it wasn't just casual fans who were getting in on the fun - even the admins of Zenit St. Petersburg decided they didn't want to miss out.



Understandably, Chelsea fans felt the need to jump online to defend their club. The Blues weren't going to sit back and allow a Twitter movement to overwhelm them.

With Gary Cahill leaving the club this summer, Zouma is expected to earn plenty of game time next season, and it would take a huge offer to tempt Chelsea to sell the centre-back. Plus, many fans felt as though Everton were due a taste of their own medicine, after refusing to sell John Stones to the Blues back in 2015.

You can bet that Zouma will have seen the posts - how could he avoid them? However, will they actually persuade him to push for a Chelsea exit? Well, that's a whole different story.

