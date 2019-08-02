Everton Fans Launch '#FreeZouma' Movement on Twitter to Try Force Chelsea to Sell Cult Hero

If you haven't noticed, Kurt Zouma is a good defender. Really good, actually. He showed that on loan last season with Everton, and it looks like the Frenchman left a lasting impression on the club's supporters.

Bringing Zouma back permanently was always going to be a tough ask, with Chelsea dealing with their transfer ban this summer, but that certainly hasn't stopped fans from doing their piece and launching the #FreeZouma movement on Twitter.

Get #freezouma trending blues, retweet every one you see🔵 — Jack Matthews (@jack187812) August 2, 2019

This wasn't just a casual surge in popularity. Oh no. #FreeZouma took over the world. It was trending worldwide, with countless supporters voicing their desire to see the ever-smiling Frenchman back at Goodison Park permanently.

Everywhere you looked, there was a #FreeZouma post, and it wasn't just casual fans who were getting in on the fun - even the admins of Zenit St. Petersburg decided they didn't want to miss out.

Hey @Everton, now Malcom's here, you gonna go for Zouma? 😙 #FreeZouma — FC Zenit in English🌊 (@fczenit_en) August 2, 2019





Free my guy from HMP Stamford Bridge, for just one RT today we can make a difference #FreeZouma pic.twitter.com/Wf2rf5RzxA — Big Fella Yerry (@MainManMina) August 2, 2019





Everton are close to signing 2 players and the time line is full of Kurt Zouma, I love this club man. #FreeZouma pic.twitter.com/cqTVTQiC3g — Matty (@BenstokesSZN) August 2, 2019

Understandably, Chelsea fans felt the need to jump online to defend their club. The Blues weren't going to sit back and allow a Twitter movement to overwhelm them.

With Gary Cahill leaving the club this summer, Zouma is expected to earn plenty of game time next season, and it would take a huge offer to tempt Chelsea to sell the centre-back. Plus, many fans felt as though Everton were due a taste of their own medicine, after refusing to sell John Stones to the Blues back in 2015.

Everton fans need to give up on. If I was Roman, I'll have them sell their whole club in exchange for Zouma.

Remember the John Stones saga, yeah. — K (@GauchoEffect) August 2, 2019

They actually think they’ll get Zouma after that whole John Stones saga? Strange bunch — ­­ James. (@JHF_CFC) August 2, 2019

You can bet that Zouma will have seen the posts - how could he avoid them? However, will they actually persuade him to push for a Chelsea exit? Well, that's a whole different story.