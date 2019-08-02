FIFA 20: Every D.C. United Player's Predicted Ultimate Team Rating

As the days tick down to the release of FIFA 20 on 27 September, there is much talk of who the highest rated players might be next season.

The MLS is not normally a league you look to take a dip into when constructing your Ultimate Team, but many managers may want to try their hand at building something a little different.

With England legend Wayne Rooney the star man, here are the predicted ratings for D.C. United's players next season.

Chris Seitz

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 67

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 66





The 32-year-old has been starved of game time, making just two appearances all season. With few appearances and now only getting older, Seitz will probably have his rating dropped by one.

Bill Hamid

Position: Goalkeeper

FIFA 19 Rating: 74

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 75





Arguably the best goalkeeper in the MLS, Hamid is having another brilliant season, which included a career-best 12 saves in one game against Toronto.

The 28-year-old has been at D.C. United since he was 19 and is hoping for a recall back to the US national team. Worthy of a rating upgrade to 75.

Chris Odoi-Atsem

Position: Defender

FIFA 19 Rating: 60

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 60





The rapid right-back was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma back in 2018 which put his promising young career on standby. Thankfully he managed to beat the disease and has slowly worked his way back into the team.

Odoi-Atsem is just getting back into the swing of things and will hope to add to the three appearances he has made so far this season. Remaining at the same rating is fair for the defender.

Jalen Robinson

Position: Defender

FIFA 19 Rating: 61

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 62





Jalen Robinson is a decent young centre-back who has really struggled to get into the D.C. United team.

Seen as a back-up defender, he has put in some good performances when put into the side, but has overall struggled for a major impact. As a result, an upgrade to 62 would be right.

Joseph Mora

Position: Defender

FIFA 19 Rating: 63

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 66





Joseph Mora has gone from back-up left back to a regular and crucial player in the first XI. The defender is as solid a left back as there is the MLS, and does all the little things well.

This makes him a highly reliable player, and worthy of a good upgrade from 63 to 66, making him a silver card.

Oniel Fisher

Position: Defender

FIFA 19 Rating: 64

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 65





Like Mora, Fisher became first choice right back after being a back-up option for a while. However, this was for a small spell after a number of unconvincing performances and he was ultimately replaced by Jara in January.

His strong suit is in the defensive department, regularly topping interceptions and clearances lists. Offensively though, he offers a lot less.

Despite being replaced at right-back, he has shown improvement and is now a good option.

Frederic Brillant

Position: Defender

FIFA 19 Rating: 66

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 66





The veteran centre back may not be the fastest, but Brillant is a strong, composed defender who regularly produces good performances for D.C. United.

However, he is getting no younger and at times is beaten by quicker attackers. As a result, 66 is fair.

Steve Birnbaum

Position: Defender

FIFA 19 Rating: 69

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 70





Birnbaum has forged a great partnership with Brillant, and has been the mainstay in defence since 2014.

One of their best players - he deserves to be upgraded into the 70s.

Marquinhos Pedroso

Position: Defender

FIFA 19 Rating: 68

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 68





The left back signed recently and has yet to make a mark, sitting as back-up to Mora. However, he is very quick and strong and will offer another very good defensive option for United. As a result, he should stay at a rating of 68.

Leonardo Jara

Position: Defender

FIFA 19 Rating: 74

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 74





Jara was signed back in January in order to sort out their right back problem and has been superb ever since.

A solid defender, he does what is asked of him and deserves to stay at a rating of 74.

Junior Moreno

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 65

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 67





Moreno is a key member of United's midfield, doing the dirty and defensive work. The small midfielder is also a strong passer who likes to get play moving.

After a very good season, he deserves to be rated 67.

Ulises Segura

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 66

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 66





The attacking midfielder has been restricted to a more bit-part role. However, he has always done well when required of him. As a result, he deserves to stay at his current rating.

Chris Durkin

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 67

FIFA 20 Rating: 67





Durkin has been in and out the team and has failed to nail down a starting eleven place. However, being the strong combative midfielder he is, he's always useful for a manager and has put in a number of fine performances. 67 is a fair rating.

Russell Canouse

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 68

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 69





Canouse is a key member of the United team, playing week in, week out in midfield. Alongside Moreno, together they make up a very strong midfield two. He deserves a one rating upgrade.

Zoltan Stieber

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 71

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 69





Stieber has had a lack of game time in a D.C. United shirt and now he is in his 30s, he will struggle to make much more of an impact.

With only three starts this season, a 69 rating is about right.

Paul Arriola

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 72

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 73

Arriola is a quick, nimble winger who enjoys running at defenders and getting shots off at goal. A superb worker as well, he is one of the main men for United.

With four goals and two assists in 17 games this season, he deserves an upgrade to 73.

Luciano Acosta

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 74

Fifa 20 Predicted Rating: 74





Midfield maestro Acosta is once again having a good season, with five goals and an assist in 19 appearances. Perhaps not playing as well as he has for the last few seasons though, it just shows the high expectations he has.

Maintaining a steady 74 rating is accurate for Acosta.

Lucas Rodriguez

Position: Midfielder

FIFA 19 Rating: 73

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 74





Signed on loan from Estudinates, Rodriguez has been an inspired signing, playing a huge role in United's success so far this season.

With four goals and three assists in 22 appearances this season, the dynamic midfielder has been brilliant and deserves a rating upgrade.

Quincy Amarikwa

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 65

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 64





Since signing for United, Amarikwa has struggled for any chances in the starting eleven, and has been forced for impact appearances.

The veteran striker has only scored one goal in 14 appearances from the bench and one from the starting eleven. As a result, he should be downgraded one.

Wayne Rooney

Position: Striker

FIFA 19 Rating: 80

FIFA 20 Predicted Rating: 81

D.C. United's main man. The former England international and Premier League legend has been dominating the MLS, producing iconic moments like halfway line goals and lung-busting runs to set up last minute goals.

Despite being 33, Rooney has 11 goals and six assists in 22 appearances so far this season, which should easily give him a rating upgrade to 81.