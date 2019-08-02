Juventus Agree Personal Terms With Romelu Lukaku as Man Utd Continue Paulo Dybala Talks

Juventus have reached an agreement with Romelu Lukaku over a lucrative €9m salary in Turin, as Manchester United continue their talks with Paulo Dybala as part of the mooted swap deal.

Talks between the two sides over a potential swap deal began in earnest on Wednesday, after United grew tired of the failed negotiations with Inter over the Belgian striker.

And now, according to the Italian branch of Goal, the Old Lady have reached an agreement in principle with the number nine over a €9m-a-year pay package.

This agreement, while showing just how much the Serie A champions value Lukaku, is now subject to the negotiations between the Argentine playmaker and the Red Devils, and according to these reports, that is not too far away from being completed, either.

Despite coming back early from his Copa America-delayed holidays in Miami, as of yet Dybala has not undergone the customary pre-season medical assessment at Juve, nor has he taken part in any training sessions.

Having said that, United will need to sweeten the deal with a hefty contract, with Dybala looking to nail down a deal in the region of €10m-a-year, a €2.5m increase on his current pay-cheque in Turin.



Meanwhile, Inter have reluctantly turned their attentions to Roma's Edin Dzeko, though their interest in Lukaku has not waned.

