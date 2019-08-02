Report: Man United Agree to Record Deal to Sign Leicester City's Harry Maguire

Under the deal, Maguire would become the most expensive defender in history.

By 90Min
August 02, 2019

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, after the two clubs settled on a fee of £80m plus add-ons on Friday morning, reports The Guardian.

The Red Devils have been desperate to sign Maguire for weeks, but Leicester were determined not to lose him for cheap. However, he was left out of the Foxes' squad to face Atalanta on Friday, suggesting a move was near.

Now, according to The TelegraphMaguire's move to Old Trafford is all but confirmed after United agreed to meet Leicester's demands, both in up-front costs and future add-ons.

The Foxes are believed to have demanded a higher initial payment for Maguire amid concerns that United would not actually be able to live up to their promises in add-ons. The Red Devils wanted to pay a significant portion of the fee if they qualify for the Champions League next season, but Leicester don't see that as a certainty.

As a result, they continued to push for a higher up-front fee, and it now appears as though their efforts have been successful.

Should the deal go through, Maguire would become the most expensive defender in history, with the £80m fee set to eclipse the £75m paid by Liverpool to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has long pushed for United to sign a new centre-back, having seen his side fail to keep a clean sheet in the last 11 games of the previous campaign. There were a number of potential targets, but Maguire quickly emerged as their top priority.

The 26-year-old managed 32 appearances for Leicester last season, helping the Foxes to ninth in the Premier League. They fell just short in pursuit of European qualification, but Maguire looks set to earn his first taste of Europa League experience with United next season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message