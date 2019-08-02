Nicolas Otamendi Set to Stay at Manchester City Following Vincent Kompany Departure

Nicolás Otamendi looks set to stay at Manchester City for the upcoming season, following a summer of transfer speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

After managing only 18 starts in the league last campaign, the 31-year-old was considering his future and entertaining interest from other clubs.

However, The Sun now say the Argentine will reject a prospective return to Spain in favour of remaining at the Etihad, helping to replace departed club icon Vincent Kompany.

Rumours of Otamendi returning to former club Valencia first surfaced in March this year. The two-time Premier League champion spent the 2014/15 season at Los Ches, scoring six goals before being promptly snapped up by the Citizens for a fee of £28.5m.





Atletico Madrid were also touted as a potential destination for Otamendi in May, whilst Italian champions Juventus also registered an interest.





Despite all this speculation, the centre back is poised to stay at City for the foreseeable future and should expect to feature more regularly for Pep Guardiola's side this season, due to Kompany's departure to Anderlecht.

The Argentina international should also benefit from the presumed exit of Eliaquim Mangala, who has been told he can leave on a free transfer this summer, despite having a year left to run on his contract.

Otamendi's new found commitment to the club may silence rumours that City are in the market for a centre back, with Fernandinho also able to deputise in the position when required.

Over the course of the current transfer window, City were previously linked with a move for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, with Samuel Umtiti also touted as a possible Otamendi replacement in recent days.