Toby Alderweireld Keen to Join Roma But Giallorossi Remain Unwilling to Meet Tottenham Asking Price

Tottenham centre back Toby Alderweireld is keen on making the switch to Roma, but the Italians remain reluctant to pay the required €28m fee for the Belgian.

Alderweireld has been looking to leave Tottenham for some time, with his £25m (or €28m) release clause seemingly offering him the perfect chance this summer. The Serie A side have emerged as the frontrunners, with both the player and his representatives pushing for a move.

However, according to reports from both Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia, as relayed by Football Italia, Roma are still unwilling to pay the full release clause, with their latest offer amounting to just €20m.

Indeed, despite 'practically' already agreeing personal terms with the 30-year-old, they seem unwilling to go above that price as it stands.

In view of this, Tottenham are now plotting fresh contract talks with Alderweireld, and are apparently confident a deal can be brokered with the man whose contract is due to expire in June 2020.

And, should La Lupa's pursuit of Alderweireld fall flat, the Romans may choose Liverpool's self-proclaimed best centre back in the world, Dejan Lovren, as a cheaper alternative.



The Croatian, who has been a target of AC Milan's this summer, was initially handed a £25m price tag, but this eventually lessened to £18m and, thanks to Roma's good relationship with the Reds following the transfer of Alisson, Paulo Fonseca's side are apparently confident they can get a deal for something closer to £13m.

Throughout this roving transfer saga, Alderweireld has remained focused on his job at Tottenham, joining the club on their pre-season tour and attaining considerable game-time, with his social media captions at least reflecting his continued commitment to the club.

