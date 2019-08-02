Tottenham & Atletico Madrid Both Some Way From Meeting €60m Matthais Ginter Asking Price

By 90Min
August 02, 2019

Tottenham and Atletico Madrid have emerged as the two frontrunners to sign Matthias Ginter, but as of yet neither have come close to Borussia Monchengladbach's lofty valuation of the player. 

The 25-year-old centre back joined Gladbach from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund back in July 2017 for £15m, and has made 66 appearances for the club since then, scoring seven times and providing two assists.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

With 26 caps for Germany and an impressive 2018/19 campaign, Ginter has garnered many admirers across Europe, but it now appears that the most ardent of those are Spurs and Atleti.

According to Bild, both have made contact with the German outfit about the possibility of signing the defender, though neither have come close to the desired price tag. 

It is understood that the English and Spanish sides would be willing to offer around €35m for the versatile German, but this still a long way off from the €60m Marco Rose's side have quoted for the player. 

Ginter operates mainly as a centre half, but can also play on the right flank of the defence as well as in a defensive midfield role.

Atletico, who bought full-back Kieran Trippier from Tottenham earlier in the window, have an advantage over the north London club in that the Spanish transfer window does not close until 2nd September, while England's deadline day is scheduled for almost a month before on 8th August. 

However, with two years remaining on Ginter's contract, with the option for a further year, Gladbach know they can stay firm on that €60m request.

