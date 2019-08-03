4 Wolves Youngsters Who Have Impressed During Pre-Season and Europa League Qualifiers

Despite being tipped to do well, Wolves defied even those expectations to have a brilliant first season back in the Premier League, finishing seventh and reaching an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Wolves have once again been busy in the transfer window, signing Dendoncker and Jimenez permanently, and also bringing in Patrick Cutrone, Jesus Vallejo, Bruno Jordao and Pedro Neto.

However, Wolves have a number of talented youngsters at their disposal and will definitely look to utilise a number of them. But which of them have stood out in pre-season and Europa League qualifiers?

Ruben Vinagre

David Rogers/GettyImages

The left-sided wing-back struggled for first team football in the league last season for Wolves, making just 10 starts. With Jonny impressing ahead of him, it was hard for him to hold down a regular first team spot.

However, the Portuguese has had a stunning start to the season, performing well in pre-season and even scoring in a Europa League qualifier. The 20-year-old also scored the winning penalty in a pre-season win against Manchester City.

Although it will be tough for him to displace Jonny, his early season appearances suggest he may just have a shot at making his mark in the first team.

Morgan Gibbs-White

David Rogers/GettyImages

The highly-rated youngster was tipped to have a breakout season during the 2018/19 campaign, but that didn't happen as people anticipated – despite making 31 appearances in all competitions, albeit mostly from the bench.

However, Gibbs-White has been a key figure during the start of this season, scoring against Newcastle in the Premier League Asia trophy.

If he can continue his pre-season momentum, he will be hoping he can finally come of age.

Dion Sanderson

Alex Burstow/GettyImages

Dion Sanderson finally made his first team debut at Wolves in pre-season after a number of impressive displays in the Premier League 2 - scoring a goal and claiming one assist in nine appearances last season from defence.

Coming off the bench against Newcastle and Manchester City in the Asia Cup, the young defender performed well in the two games, staking a claim for a potential place in the squad for the new season. He will be hoping for appearances next season in the cup competitions.

Taylor Perry

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

The attacking midfielder was another player who made his debut in the Wolves first team during pre-season. Just 18, there are high expectations of Perry for the future.

After making 15 impressive appearances in the Under-18 Premier League last season, he bought that form into the games against Newcastle and Manchester City, showcasing his raw ability.

Similarly to Sanderson, he will be hoping to make a few appearances in the cup competitions.