Barcelona Close in on Signing of Junior Firpo After Agreeing €25m Fee With Real Betis

Barcelona are close to confirming their sixth signing of the summer, agreeing a €25m fee for Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo.

Firpo had a brilliant campaign for Betis last season and performed excellently for Spain's Under-21 side this summer, as they won the UEFA European Championships in Italy.

As revealed by Gianluca Di Marzio, the fee for the left-back will initially be €23m, but will rise to €25m if Firpo receives a call-up for the senior national team.

During his two seasons with the Real Betis first team, Firpo made 38 league appearances and registered six assists and five goals - one of which came against his future employers in a 4-3 win last season.

There are still some minor details to iron out between the two clubs and the player still needs to undergo a medical, but the La Liga champions are expected to announce the signing in the coming days.

The 22-year-old will provide firm competition at left-back to Jordi Alba, who turned 30 earlier this year. He can also play in a more advanced left-sided role, as well as being able to fill in at centre-back.

Alba played nearly every game for the Blaugrana last season and Firpo's arrival will afford the former Valencia man more of a break between games, as he approaches the twilight years of his career.

Firpo joins Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Neto as one of four new faces at Camp Nou next season. The young full-back will join his new team mates in the United States, as they continue their pre-season preparations.

Barcelona's first game of the new La Liga season will take place against Athletic Bilbao on August 16th, before Firpo could come up against his former team on the 25th.