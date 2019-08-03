Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Super Cup

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will meet Saturday in the German Super Cup. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 03, 2019

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will meet Saturday in the German Super Cup. The match kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET from Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.

The two teams will meet because they won the previous season's Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal competitions.

Bayern Munich has won the last three German Super Cups while Borussia Dortmund last won in 2014.

The two clubs are headed to the International Champions Cup and friendlies in the United States. Dortmund beat Liverpool and the MLS Seattle Sounders recently friendlies but won its most recent friendly against FC St. Gallen.

Bayern went 2–1 in its International Champions Cup matches. 

Here's how to watch the friendly:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.

Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

