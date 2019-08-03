Bournemouth Line Up Shock Move for Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Victor Wanyama

Bournemouth have emerged as shock candidates to land Tottenham Hotspur's Victor Wanyama, as the north London club are open to letting the midfielder leave the club.

The arrival of Tanguy Ndombele has boosted Spurs' options in midfield and will likely result in Wanyama falling further down the pecking order.

Di Yin/GettyImages

According to The Sun, manager Eddie Howe will now pursue a deal for the Kenyan international, as he looks to boost his own options in the centre of Bournemouth's midfield.

Mauricio Pochettino broke Spurs' record transfer fee with the £65m signing of Ndombele at the beginning of last month.

Pochettino is reportedly keen to add more new faces to his squad and would be willing to allow Wanyama to leave in order to generate funds for further signings.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The defensive midfielder arrived in north London from Southampton for £11.5m in 2016 and Spurs would be looking to recoup the same amount, if not more, should he be sold this summer.

Spurs have targeted Real Betis' Giovani Lo Celso and Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes, as they looks to add to their attacking options, but their approaches to date for each player have been unsuccessful.

Pochettino has also targeted Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, but has once again failed so far in his attempts to agree a deal, as he has begun to make his frustrations clear.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Cherries do however, face competition from the Premier League rivals West Ham and Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray in the race for the 28-year-old's signature.

The Kenyan midfielder is currently sidelined with a knee injury, while the Tottenham medical team monitor his fitness ahead of the new campaign.

Should Bournemouth succeed in adding Wanyama to their ranks, he would join Jack Stacey, Phillip Billing and Arnaut Danjuma as the new faces at the Vitality Stadium this summer.