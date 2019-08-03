Brendan Rodgers Confirms 'Incredible' Deal Has Been Agreed With Man Utd for Harry Maguire

Brendan Rodgers claims that Leicester City have registered an "incredible piece of business" by reaching terms over Harry Maguire's move to Manchester United this summer, with the England international set to complete a world record £85m transfer.





Despite not being involved in their pre-season match against Atalanta on Friday, Maguire was the subject of discussion for Leicester City manager Rodgers.





The 46-year-old conceded that the Foxes would be forced to start looking at potential replacements, but Rodgers was convinced that at their asking price of £85m it was a deal which was impossible to turn down.

"A fee has been agreed and it’s our job to look forward," Rodgers said, quoted by The Sun. "It’s an incredible piece of business but if you look at the market it changes.





"He’s a top-class player and a good man. He knows there’s been interest and he’s been super professional. But Harry or anyone will always have a valuation."





Having signed three players this summer for a combined £76m, Maguire's sale could see Leicester City re-enter the transfer market as the club looks to sign either a new starting centre-back or one for the future.





Ideally, defenders Çağlar Söyüncü and Filip Benković would be ready to step up following their arrival at the King Power Stadium in 2018, but so far the two youngsters haven't looked up to speed in the Premier League.

The Foxes might not have a choice but to fast track Söyüncü and Benković, however, as most top sides across Europe will be unwilling to accept any offer for a star centre-back with such little time left in the transfer window.