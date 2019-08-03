Chelsea Announce Official Squad Numbers for 2019/20 Premier League Season

Chelsea have confirmed their squad number list ahead of the new Premier League season, with one of the club's longest-serving players set to inherit Eden Hazard's vacant No. 10 shirt.

Although Chelsea have a transfer ban until the summer of 2020, the Blues are coming into this season with a new look squad from top to bottom, with manager Frank Lampard set to (finally) make use of their outstanding academy system.

With just one new face officially in their squad, Chelsea's announcement on Saturday confirmed that former Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic will wear 22 next season, after Willian vacated that shirt to take Hazard's 10.

👀 A closer look at this year's squad numbers! pic.twitter.com/yxAHGRwakd — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 3, 2019

Mateo Kovačić, signed this summer thanks to a loophole in the transfer ban, will retain the number 17 which he wore whilst on loan from Real Madrid last season.

Out of Chelsea's returning loanees, Tiemoue Bakayoko (14), Kenedy (16) and Michy Batshuayi (23) take their old numbers into the new season, while Mason Mount (19), Reece James (24) and Fikayo Tomori (29) have new ones.

First-team players Andreas Christensen (4), Kurt Zouma (15) and Tammy Abraham (9) have also been rewarded with new numbers, with all three players expected to feature quite heavily under Lampard this summer.

Alongside the official announcement, Chelsea have also started a shirt exchange policy for fans who purchased a new shirt which now has the wrong number on the back.

Chelsea have confirmed that Willian is the new number 10. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 3, 2019

The new Premier League season is now just around the corner, but Chelsea first have to take on Borussia Mönchengladbach in one last pre-season friendly match.