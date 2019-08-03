Chelsea Trio Set to Sign New Contracts Before the Start of the Premier League Season

Chelsea are close to agreeing new contracts for a trio of players to give a major boost to Frank Lampard ahead of the start of the 2019/20 season.

Tammy Abraham, Willian and Reece James are all set to put pen to paper on new deals, as the club aim to secure the future of existing players while they adhere to the transfer ban imposed on them by FIFA.

Set a goal. Make a plan. Stay focused. Work hard. Succeed. Stay humble.⠀

⠀

What’s keep you to proceed? 🤷🏿‍♂⠀

⠀

⠀

Determine uma meta. Faça um plano. Continue focado. Trabalhe duro. Tenha êxito. Continue humilde.⠀

⠀

O que te impede de prosseguir? 🤷🏿‍♂

⠀ pic.twitter.com/WzgynhuqYo — Willian (@willianborges88) August 1, 2019

As reported by The Telegraph, the ban has meant that the club's focus has turned to the Blues' current playing squad - a squad they will be unable to add to until the summer of 2020.

Talks with Willian had been ongoing for the last 12 months, but the 30-year-old's desire for a two-year extension had previously been a sticking point in discussions.

However, with the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain interested in the Brazilian, the Blues have succumbed to his wishes and agreed to a longer deal than they would typically offer to a player of his age.

First in the shirt 💙🦋 more to come 🤞🏾 good win good shift out there #CFC #Shouldofhadanother 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oJLRHAnUwN — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) July 23, 2019

Abraham, 21, still has three years left on his deal but the west London club are keen to extend his stay following a successful spell on loan at Aston Villa last season.

The young Englishman has impressed so far in pre-season and is expected to challenge Olivier Giroud for a starting spot up front in the upcoming Premier League campaign.

I’m thankful Surgery went this evening. Minor set backs for major come backs! See you all soon! Thanks for the support💙 pic.twitter.com/5PWri55CR3 — Reece James (@reecejames69) July 11, 2019

Elsewhere, James is also in line for a new deal following a brilliant spell on loan at Wigan Athletic in the Championship last year, during which he won player of the year and the club's goal of the season award.

The versatile defender had been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League sides, including Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Nevertheless, despite his recent ankle injury, the 19-year-old is expected to challenge Cesar Azpilicueta for Chelsea's right-back berth once he returns to full fitness.