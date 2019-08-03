Jamie Carrgher Outlines His Main Fear for Liverpool's Premier League Aspirations in 2019/20

Jamie Carrgher has admitted that Manchester City's remarkable consistency is likely to prevent Liverpool from claiming their first Premier League title in 2019/20.

Despite amassing an incredible tally of 97 points last season, Liverpool missed out on their long-awaited title as City pipped them by a solitary point in a battle that went right down to the wire.

Liverpool were incredibly unfortunate to miss out on the title given their impressive record, but they could be set for more heartache again if City are able to match the lofty standards they have set themselves over the past two seasons.

That's the opinion of former defender Carragher, who recently spoke to Off the Ball about Liverpool's chances for the upcoming season.

“I think it will be very difficult," he said. "I think City are a special team. I think City have proven that when they’re at their best they get 90-odd points, 98, 100.

“Liverpool have done it once, City have done it twice. That tells me that’s what City do. I think this season we’ve got to see if Liverpool’s season in getting 97 was a freak. And it probably could be because it was.

“It’s probably only happened three or four times in history and Man City have done it twice. That could be a problem not just for Liverpool but for the rest of the top six as long as Man City and Pep Guardiola are about."

After completing their pre-season schedule, both sides will be in action in the Community Shield on Sunday as they look to kick off the season with a piece of silverware.