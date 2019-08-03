Manchester United vs. AC Milan Live Stream: Watch International Champions Cup

Find out how to watch Manchester United and AC Milan face off on August 3.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 03, 2019

Manchester United and AC Milan will go head-to-head in their final International Champions Cup outing on Saturday, August 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Manchester United enters Saturday's contest coming off of a 1–0 win over Kristiansund on Tuesday. The team started their ICC campaign with a 1–0 win over Inter Milan on July 20 before defeating Tottenham 2–1 last week. Manchester United sits in fourth place with six points.

AC Milan's ICC run has not been as successful. The team suffered a 1–0 loss to Bayern in their tournament opener and fell 1–0 to Benfica on Sunday, putting them last in ICC standings.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: You can stream the game live on WatchESPN

