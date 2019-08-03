Picking the Leicester City XI That Should Start Against Wolves on Premier League Opening Weekend

With their win over Atalanta on Friday, Leicester City impressively finished pre-season unbeaten.

Victories over Cheltenham Town, Scunthorpe United and Stoke City and Atalanta, as well as a draw with Rotherham United, has spread a huge amount of optimism around the King Power Stadium. This means that expectations are high for this season's curtain raiser against Wolves.

The game pits two teams from opposite ends of Midlands, who are both looking to break into the top six this campaign, against each other, in what is one of the standout fixtures of the Premier League's opening weekend.

But who will playing in it?

The signings of Ayoze Perez, James Justin and Youri Tielemans will have last season's regulars sweating about their first-team spots, and also provide Brendan Rodgers with a genuine selection conundrum. Luckily I was able to solve it.

Here is how Leicester should line-up against Wolves on August 11th.

Kasper Schmeichel (GK) - Though some fans were calling for Danny Ward's introduction to the team at some points last season, Foxes stalwart Schmeichel, now entering his ninth season at the club. will surely get the nod between the sticks.

Ricardo Pereira (RB) - Leicester's best player last season, reflected in his receipt of three player of the year gongs, Ricardo will no doubt be engaged in an enthralling battle for the wings with Wolves wing-back Jonny on August 11th.

Jonny Evans (CB) - The Northern Irishman was the Foxes most consistent defender last season, and his £3.5m transfer fee is increasingly looking like one of the biggest bargains of last summer.

Çağlar Söyüncü (CB) - With Harry Maguire definitely off to Manchester United, and if Leicester City can't finalise a deal for Lewis Dunk in time (which they probably will), Çağlar Söyüncü could start this one...but you know, hopefully not.

Ben Chilwell (LB) - After his breakout season last campaign, where he became England's undisputed left-back, expect more impressive performances from a 22-year-old that Leicester will do very well to keep hold off beyond this current season.

Wilfred Ndidi (CM) - A consistent performer entering his fourth season at the King Power Stadium, Ndidi will be tasked with screening the Foxes back-line and preventing players such as Jota and Raúl Jimenéz from causing them too many problems.

Youri Tielemans (CM) - The biggest bargain of the summer, Tielemans will be a dynamic presence in the Leicester midfield all season long. Expect him to bag a few goals as well.

James Maddison (AM) - The man who played more key passes than anyone else in the league last season, Maddison will play a key creative role again for the Foxes this campaign.

Ayoze Peréz (RW) - Signed for a significant fee of £30m from Newcastle earlier this summer, the industrious forward will suit the Foxes' high pressing game down the right flank.

Harvey Barnes (LW) - Although he often lacked the finishing touch, Barnes' introduction into the team last year breathed new life into a stagnating Leicester front-line. A tricky and physical winger who loves to cut in onto his right foot, expect a stronger season for the 21-year-old this time out.

Jamie Vardy (ST) - 32 years old and still one of the best striker in the Premier League - what a career Vardy has had. Expect him to be Leicester's undisputed first choice centre-forward once again this season.