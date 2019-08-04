Ashley Young: Twitter Reacts as Much-Maligned Veteran Is Appointed Manchester United Captain

By 90Min
August 04, 2019

'Can't wait to see David de Gea given the captain's armband for next season, he's our best player and fully deserves the role given his loyalty to the club,' (almost) every Manchester United fan, 2019.

Umm, what? 

Yes, the decision has been made to appoint Ashley Young as the new Manchester United captain. Believe it or not.

A long-time servant of the club? Indeed. 

Clearly very passionate about his side? For sure.

Di Yin/GettyImages

Well-liked among the fanbase and a quality mainstay of the team who will lead by example for seasons to come? Err, not really.

Nevertheless, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken and, despite it being highly unlikely he will actually feature that much throughout the season, Young is the new United captain.

Given the fact he received a rather immense amount of stick for large parts of last season, the decision has taken some fans by surprise. Thus, as per usual, they took to the wonderful world of Twitter to express their emotions in no more than 280 characters.

Naturally, the decision provided rival fans with a platform to express a great deal of sadistic pleasure. Especially considering the 34-year-old was fairly rubbish for the vast majority of the last campaign.

However, some of the more logical supporters noted that Solskjaer isn't obligated to play the Englishman. The fact that De Gea will take up the role when Young doesn't play suggests that he isn't in the first-team plans and it won't make all the much difference anyway.

And then there those minority who are actually forward-thinking and instead of lambasting their new captain have opted to get behind him, with positivity at the forefront of their thinking after a rotten Premier League campaign last season.

So there you go. Young is the new United captain and nobody seems especially pleased with it.

But as Solskjaer said, it will only be when he's on the pitch (which won't be very often), so it doens't really make the world of difference does it?

Does it?

