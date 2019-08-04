Ashley Young: Twitter Reacts as Much-Maligned Veteran Is Appointed Manchester United Captain

'Can't wait to see David de Gea given the captain's armband for next season, he's our best player and fully deserves the role given his loyalty to the club,' (almost) every Manchester United fan, 2019.

Umm, what?

Yes, the decision has been made to appoint Ashley Young as the new Manchester United captain. Believe it or not.

A long-time servant of the club? Indeed.

Clearly very passionate about his side? For sure.

Well-liked among the fanbase and a quality mainstay of the team who will lead by example for seasons to come? Err, not really.

Nevertheless, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken and, despite it being highly unlikely he will actually feature that much throughout the season, Young is the new United captain.

Given the fact he received a rather immense amount of stick for large parts of last season, the decision has taken some fans by surprise. Thus, as per usual, they took to the wonderful world of Twitter to express their emotions in no more than 280 characters.

Very poor decision by Ole to name Ashley Young captain. First of all he will play a very reduced role. Secondly, he knows how much the fan base dislikes him and has heard them booing him. What is his thinking? Why isn’t De ages captain? — Endee Football (@EndeeFootball) August 4, 2019

Ashley young club captain for the season. Sunday ruined — Ryan Richardson (@Ryan_Richo) August 4, 2019

The fact that Ashley Young is our captain this coming season, makes me feel sick fam! Arrrgh! — monkeii (@arytiantim) August 4, 2019

Naturally, the decision provided rival fans with a platform to express a great deal of sadistic pleasure. Especially considering the 34-year-old was fairly rubbish for the vast majority of the last campaign.

Ashley Young is your captain 😂😂😂😂💀💀💀 — Yaa Asantewaa💚 (@asante__waa_) August 4, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Ashley Young will be Manchester United’s new club captain for next season. #Manchester #Awolowo #AshleyYoung



Manchester United fans: pic.twitter.com/OB4CiLm61D — Buzi Brown (@buzibrownie) August 4, 2019

However, some of the more logical supporters noted that Solskjaer isn't obligated to play the Englishman. The fact that De Gea will take up the role when Young doesn't play suggests that he isn't in the first-team plans and it won't make all the much difference anyway.

Ashley Young won't be a starter for us this season, I don't care that he's club captain to be honest — Matthew (@Carrick4united) August 3, 2019

Ashley Young is our new captain?



From the bench? — Arnold M🦂🌍 (@fargo___) August 4, 2019

Ashley Young will be captain when HE IS ON THE PITCH — Bryan Breezy🔰 (@NgoroBrian) August 4, 2019

Ashley Young made club captain.

On a positive note hes not been made team captain.

Seems to be something that's come in over last few years team & club #MUFC — Paul Bates (Mufc Fan) (@Paul_Bates__) August 4, 2019

And then there those minority who are actually forward-thinking and instead of lambasting their new captain have opted to get behind him, with positivity at the forefront of their thinking after a rotten Premier League campaign last season.

People giving out about Ashley young, shut up and support your captain! Worst fucking fans in the world man it’s actually embarrassing — Gary O neill (@goneill1916) August 4, 2019

I’ve rated Ashley Young over the years, but he’s spent now. Shouldn’t be in the squad now, let alone captain. However as long as he wears the shirt I’ll support him. — 🔰Dave W🔰 (@DaveW_83) April 10, 2019

So there you go. Young is the new United captain and nobody seems especially pleased with it.

But as Solskjaer said, it will only be when he's on the pitch (which won't be very often), so it doens't really make the world of difference does it?

Does it?