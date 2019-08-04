Barcelona & Neymar Increasingly Confident of Reuniting as PSG Discuss Loan With Option to Buy

Neymar and Barcelona are growing increasingly confident that a deal can be struck with Paris Saint-Germain, which would see the forward make a sensational return to the La Liga side.

The 27-year-old has grown weary with life in the French capital, as dreams of personal accolades and European Cup glory have instead been riddled with injuries and off the field troubles.

As such, both parties are pushing hard to strike a deal to reunite Neymar with the club he left for a world-record fee, with even the PSG hierarchy open to selling the world's most expensive player should their valuation be met.

One such avenue to achieve that would be through a loan deal that includes an option to buy, state Sport, who claim that talks are progressing well towards striking such a deal - with a definitive agreement likely to arrive next week.

Having initially demanded the full €222m they paid for Neymar in 2017, PSG's stance seems to have softened, with it becoming more apparent they are keen to offload the troublesome Brazilian – who earns €40m-per-year in wages. After the first valuation, Barca began to consider player-plus-cash deals, but they were rejected as PSG were adamant on more cash up front.

However, their continued desire to strike a deal coupled with the player's desperation to leave appear to have paid dividends, as PSG appear now willing to accept a loan deal with an option to buy.

Any potential deal could involved Ivan Rakitic, who is the only player the French champions would be interested in having from Barca, Sport add (Philippe Coutinho says: ouch). While it is agreed that Neymar would take a pay cut, Rakitic could be involved as an advance payment of the purchase option, as La Bluagrana try all they can to reduce the total cost.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

All potential avenues are being discussed but the noise coming from both camps appears positive, with the hope being that a deal can be concluded as soon as possible, ideally before August 11.