Community Shield: Twitter Reacts to Drama, Kyle Walker Clearance & Penalties as City Edge Liverpool

By 90Min
August 04, 2019

Manchester City won their first trophy of the season on Sunday afternoon as they defeated Liverpool on penalties at Wembley to lift the Community Shield.

It truly was a game of two halves as Raheem Sterling's volley gave City an early lead before a Joel Matip header brought Liverpool level in the second half taking the game to penalties.


Gabriel Jesus scored the decisive penalty in a perfect shootout for City, as Georginio Wijnaldum was made to pay for being the only player to fail to find the net.

Often something of a snooze-fest, this season's curtain-raiser was an action-packed reminder of just what we've all been missing throughout the summer football drought.

Naturally, Twitter had plenty to say about the affair.

In the second half, it was the Reds who came closest to a winner and were it not for an acrobatic goal-line clearance from the newly bald Kyle Walker, the shield would have been heading to Merseyside. 

Of course, City fans couldn't celebrate their win without acknowledging the incredible contribution from Walker.

Despite his heroics, it wasn't the Walker we were used to seeing, as he was sporting his brand new bald look. It's fair to say that got just as much attention as his performance on the pitch.

The goal line saw more action earlier on, as Liverpool came to another goal when Virgil van Dijk's header bounced down off the bar, onto the line and back out. This sparked a strange feeling of deja vu for viewers at home.

Alas, the Reds couldn't find that elusive second goal and were left to rue their penalty performance, as both Alisson and Wijnaldum came in for some criticism among supporters.

Many will have seen today's game as an opportunity for each team to show why they will win the Premier League this season. With impressive spells from both sides in an even game, it's fair to say opinion is still split on this one.

But more than anything, everybody is pleased that the Premier League is (nearly) back once again.

