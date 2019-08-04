Community Shield: Twitter Reacts to Drama, Kyle Walker Clearance & Penalties as City Edge Liverpool

Manchester City won their first trophy of the season on Sunday afternoon as they defeated Liverpool on penalties at Wembley to lift the Community Shield.

It truly was a game of two halves as Raheem Sterling's volley gave City an early lead before a Joel Matip header brought Liverpool level in the second half taking the game to penalties.





Gabriel Jesus scored the decisive penalty in a perfect shootout for City, as Georginio Wijnaldum was made to pay for being the only player to fail to find the net.

Often something of a snooze-fest, this season's curtain-raiser was an action-packed reminder of just what we've all been missing throughout the summer football drought.

Naturally, Twitter had plenty to say about the affair.

Ladies and Gentlemen.... Man City Have secured the tray to arrange their cups AGAIN #CommunityShield #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/w8ZYbc6z8k — Adebola (@MCAdebola) August 4, 2019

2002 - Manchester City are the first side to win the #CommunityShield having won both the Premier League and the FA Cup in the previous season since Arsenal (who also beat Liverpool) in 2002. Crown. pic.twitter.com/ftgxsBWdad — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 4, 2019

In the second half, it was the Reds who came closest to a winner and were it not for an acrobatic goal-line clearance from the newly bald Kyle Walker, the shield would have been heading to Merseyside.

Of course, City fans couldn't celebrate their win without acknowledging the incredible contribution from Walker.

Manchester City win the Community Shield on penalties! 🏆



All thanks to Walker with this Jet Li clearance. #CommunityShield #PoojaFootball pic.twitter.com/ey1rjz7thf — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) August 4, 2019

The best possible example why teams pays huge to lure defenders #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/9hzf1LRfTu — Abdulaziz Abdallah (@Siiskz) August 4, 2019

Despite his heroics, it wasn't the Walker we were used to seeing, as he was sporting his brand new bald look. It's fair to say that got just as much attention as his performance on the pitch.

Pep Guardiola: It's impossible to replace Kompany.



Kyle Walker: Hold my beer 🍻 #CommunityShield #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/RwvRILOKVF — FOOTBALL NOT SOCCER (@TheSporTalk) August 4, 2019

Kyle Walker finally accepting the future PES 2014 saw for him. pic.twitter.com/EVJFSZrfel — The Athletic's Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) August 4, 2019

The goal line saw more action earlier on, as Liverpool came to another goal when Virgil van Dijk's header bounced down off the bar, onto the line and back out. This sparked a strange feeling of deja vu for viewers at home.

📏 Liverpool vs Man City and goal-line technology in January and August...#CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/3berAgOJho — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) August 4, 2019

Alas, the Reds couldn't find that elusive second goal and were left to rue their penalty performance, as both Alisson and Wijnaldum came in for some criticism among supporters.

I love Gini but that penalty was symbolic of his performance during the game. — Simran 🌸✨ (@SimranLFC) August 4, 2019

That's all down to Gini's pathetic penalty... we did well to even get to penalties after that horrible first half... lots to work on. Well done to Manchester City... we'll let you have this one 😜 #CommunityShield #livmci — Ross Quinn (@rwq1987) August 4, 2019

Can Allison save penalties?



Asking for a mate. #CommunityShield — Scousericey (@scousericey) August 4, 2019

Many will have seen today's game as an opportunity for each team to show why they will win the Premier League this season. With impressive spells from both sides in an even game, it's fair to say opinion is still split on this one.

Second half, Liverpool were all over City. This performance shows WE ARE READY!

I am confident, Liverpool will win the PL this season. — Aciis Khatiwada (@KopiteAciis) August 4, 2019

City win the #CommunityShield! They beat Liverpool on penalties after the match finished 1-1. Great display of football and still not a lot that separates the sides in terms of first Xi but City has so much depth that a third title is not unlikely. #PL #MCILIV — Stephen Pettitt (@StevePettittZA) August 4, 2019

You know what I love about this video... how fuming the lads look even though it was the #CommunityShield



Obviously would rather win it than not, but they will be well up for this season 💪🏻💪🏻



UP THE REDS 🙌🏼 #LFC #YNWA #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/zL9v0RHkM0 — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) August 4, 2019

But more than anything, everybody is pleased that the Premier League is (nearly) back once again.