Community Shield: Twitter Reacts to Drama, Kyle Walker Clearance & Penalties as City Edge Liverpool

Manchester City won their first trophy of the season on Sunday afternoon as they defeated Liverpool on penalties at Wembley to lift the Community Shield.
It truly was a game of two halves as Raheem Sterling's volley gave City an early lead before a Joel Matip header brought Liverpool level in the second half taking the game to penalties.
Gabriel Jesus scored the decisive penalty in a perfect shootout for City, as Georginio Wijnaldum was made to pay for being the only player to fail to find the net.
PENALTIES ⚽️@gabrieljesus33 scores!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2019
🔵 ✅✅✅✅✅
🔴 ✅❌✅✅✅
WINNERS!!! 🏆#mancity pic.twitter.com/cXLfNp8IJw
Often something of a snooze-fest, this season's curtain-raiser was an action-packed reminder of just what we've all been missing throughout the summer football drought.
Naturally, Twitter had plenty to say about the affair.
Ladies and Gentlemen.... Man City Have secured the tray to arrange their cups AGAIN #CommunityShield #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/w8ZYbc6z8k— Adebola (@MCAdebola) August 4, 2019
2002 - Manchester City are the first side to win the #CommunityShield having won both the Premier League and the FA Cup in the previous season since Arsenal (who also beat Liverpool) in 2002. Crown. pic.twitter.com/ftgxsBWdad— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 4, 2019
In the second half, it was the Reds who came closest to a winner and were it not for an acrobatic goal-line clearance from the newly bald Kyle Walker, the shield would have been heading to Merseyside.
Of course, City fans couldn't celebrate their win without acknowledging the incredible contribution from Walker.
Manchester City win the Community Shield on penalties! 🏆— POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) August 4, 2019
All thanks to Walker with this Jet Li clearance. #CommunityShield #PoojaFootball pic.twitter.com/ey1rjz7thf
The best possible example why teams pays huge to lure defenders #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/9hzf1LRfTu— Abdulaziz Abdallah (@Siiskz) August 4, 2019
Maybe the best goalline clearance of all time.— Ben Haines (@benhainess) August 4, 2019
That is incredible @kylewalker2 #CommunityShield #LIVMCI @fa
Despite his heroics, it wasn't the Walker we were used to seeing, as he was sporting his brand new bald look. It's fair to say that got just as much attention as his performance on the pitch.
Pep Guardiola: It's impossible to replace Kompany.— FOOTBALL NOT SOCCER (@TheSporTalk) August 4, 2019
Kyle Walker: Hold my beer 🍻 #CommunityShield #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/RwvRILOKVF
Kyle Walker finally accepting the future PES 2014 saw for him. pic.twitter.com/EVJFSZrfel— The Athletic's Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) August 4, 2019
The goal line saw more action earlier on, as Liverpool came to another goal when Virgil van Dijk's header bounced down off the bar, onto the line and back out. This sparked a strange feeling of deja vu for viewers at home.
⚽️❌3rd Jan, 2019— MoPlay (@MoPlay) August 4, 2019
⚽️❌ 4th Aug, 2019
🙅♂️ #LFC, #MCFC & goal line tech don't mix.
📸 @FA#CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/4GpDC9l6Bo
📏 Liverpool vs Man City and goal-line technology in January and August...#CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/3berAgOJho— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) August 4, 2019
Alas, the Reds couldn't find that elusive second goal and were left to rue their penalty performance, as both Alisson and Wijnaldum came in for some criticism among supporters.
I love Gini but that penalty was symbolic of his performance during the game.— Simran 🌸✨ (@SimranLFC) August 4, 2019
That's all down to Gini's pathetic penalty... we did well to even get to penalties after that horrible first half... lots to work on. Well done to Manchester City... we'll let you have this one 😜 #CommunityShield #livmci— Ross Quinn (@rwq1987) August 4, 2019
Can Allison save penalties?— Scousericey (@scousericey) August 4, 2019
Asking for a mate. #CommunityShield
Many will have seen today's game as an opportunity for each team to show why they will win the Premier League this season. With impressive spells from both sides in an even game, it's fair to say opinion is still split on this one.
Second half, Liverpool were all over City. This performance shows WE ARE READY!— Aciis Khatiwada (@KopiteAciis) August 4, 2019
I am confident, Liverpool will win the PL this season.
City win the #CommunityShield! They beat Liverpool on penalties after the match finished 1-1. Great display of football and still not a lot that separates the sides in terms of first Xi but City has so much depth that a third title is not unlikely. #PL #MCILIV— Stephen Pettitt (@StevePettittZA) August 4, 2019
You know what I love about this video... how fuming the lads look even though it was the #CommunityShield— Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) August 4, 2019
Obviously would rather win it than not, but they will be well up for this season 💪🏻💪🏻
UP THE REDS 🙌🏼 #LFC #YNWA #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/zL9v0RHkM0
But more than anything, everybody is pleased that the Premier League is (nearly) back once again.