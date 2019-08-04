Jurgen Klopp Insists Keeping Liverpool Squad Intact Eclipses Big-Money Signings Amid Pressure to Buy

Jurgen Klopp has stated keeping his squad intact bears far greater importance than making big-money signings this summer, with only two new faces arriving through the door at Anfield this window.

Teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott are the only acquisitions the Reds have made, as some sections of the Liverpool support have called for Klopp and the board to match the spending of fellow top-flight sides.

However, Klopp has refused to buckle under the pressure and insists keeping hold of his Reds squad beats making any signings, while Divock Origi has put pen to paper on a new deal to keep the entirety of his Champions League winning squad (bar the rarely used duo Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge) together for the 2019/20 Premier League season.

“There was never the intention to spend again because of the team we had last year which is a wonderful age group," the German said, via the Mirror.

“It’s only in England where you come up with ‘now bring in more quality and new faces’ and all that stuff at the end of a season. Divock Origi has a new contract and all the others have stayed – THAT is transfer business.

"I know people smile and even laugh about it, that’s just how it is. But keeping a team like this together is not easy. Half the world would like to have these guys. And they don’t throw nuts – they have money as well! It’s like this."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Given the success of his side last season, the 52-year-old stated that pulling apart his team would be unjust considering what they achieved that season. Furthermore, Klopp cited a quartet of stars he considers to be new signings, given their roles in the team last campaign.

He added: “This team deserves another year together – that’s how it is. So absolutely it’s a bonus just keeping these guys together for another year.

“We have fresh blood and fresh legs. Naby Keita is pretty much a new player, Oxlade too, Brewster is a new player, Divock Origi is a new player. The rest can make steps and improve and then afterwards we can talk about how they develop.