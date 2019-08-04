Leroy Sane 'Fine' Following Injury Scare Amid Talk of Agreed Contract With Bayern Munich

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is not believed to have suffered a serious injury after being substituted in the Community Shield win over Liverpool. However, rumours of a move to Bayern Munich are continuing apace.

The 23-year-old German came off injured in Sunday's season opener and was replaced by Gabriel Jesus replaced Sane just 11 minutes into the game, after clashing with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold early on.

However, speaking after the game, manager Pep Guardiola gave a positive injury update on Sane, saying (via Sky Sports): “The first impression was not good, but I think it is not bad. I'm waiting for what the doctors say, but I think he's fine.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The injury scare has prompted speculation over Sane's immediate future, with the star rumoured to be keen on a return to his native Germany with Bayern Munich.

As reported by Sky in Germany, Sane has finally agreed a contract with Bayern, though the move has not yet been finalised. The talks between the two clubs are will be crucial in deciding his future, as Sane is set to earn €18m a year should he join the Bavarians.

With the Bundesliga transfer window open until 2 September, the German champions are inching closer to successfully completing their pursuit of Sane. However, they will need to find a compromise with City over the winger price tag after baulking at the Premier League champion's £137m valuation.

Sane has been linked with a move back to the Bundesliga for months, making 57 appearances for Schalke before joining Manchester City. The winger played in the German top flight for two years before moving to Manchester, where he has spent the last three seasons.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Bayern are prioritising Sane as a key transfer, as they look to strengthen their squad before the start of the Bundesliga season. Die Roten began their domestic campaign in the worse way possible, as they lost 2-0 to bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Supercup on Saturday.

Meanwhile, without Sane for most of the game City beat Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday, triumphing 5-4 on penalties after they drew 1-1 in normal time. It is the Citizens’ second consecutive Community Shield triumph, with their victory meaning that they have won all five of the last domestic trophies on offer.