Leroy Sane Still Hesitating Over Huge Wage Increase at Man City Amid Bayern Munich Interest

Leroy Sane faces the prospect of missing out on an additional £11m in wages if he continues to delay signing a new contract with Manchester City.

The German has been heavily linked with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer and he has only fuelled talk of an imminent move by hesitating over signing a new contract with the Citizens.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola has previously confirmed that City have done all they can to convince Sane to sign a new deal, and The Mirror claim that City's offer includes a huge £105,000-a-week pay rise until 2023.

Sane currently earns £65,000 per week, but City want to bump that up to £170,000 each week as a sign of their commitment to 23-year-old. However, the German is yet to be convinced.

City have told Sane that they will not stand in his way if he wants to leave, but he will only be allowed to do so if a club meets their £140m valuation of him. Bayern are said to have been shocked by this asking price, with Guardiola hinting that their interest in Sane has cooled recently.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It is thought that Bayern are prepared to meet Sane's financial demands, but they are completely unwilling to offer anything close to £140m, so City's plan to scare them off may have worked.

They are reluctant to do business with Bayern, having been frustrated by their public pursuit of the winger.

City also demanded an apology from Bayern president Uli Hoeness after he criticised the club's ownership and transfer dealings, so the relationship between the two sides isn't exactly positive.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Sane still has two years on his contract, so City have no urgent need to sell. They hope to keep him for at least one more year and convince him to extend his deal, but they may be forced to sell next summer if he continues to hesitate.