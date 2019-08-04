Liverpool vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch Community Shield Online

Find out how to watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, August 4.

By Jenna West
August 04, 2019

Liverpool and Manchester City will meet in the Community Shield on Sunday at Wembley Stadium as the 2019-20 season starts.

City won the traditional curtain-raiser last year over Chelsea before becoming Premier League and FA Cup champions. The Community Shield typically features the Premier League winners against the FA Cup victors. Since City won both, they will face Premier League runners-up Liverpool.

The Reds started their preseason friendlies with wins over Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City before going on to record three losses and a draw. They finished the preseason with a 3–1 victory over Lyon on Wednesday and will look to continue to turn their woes around in this weekend's action.

City won its two friendlies after losing this year's Asia Trophy to the Wolves on penalty kicks.

How to Watch:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: You can watch the game on ESPN+. Sign up now.

