Mario Mandzukic 'Agrees Terms' With Manchester United as Swap Deal Talks Continue

Mario Mandzukic has agreed personal terms with Manchester United ahead of his proposed move to the Premier League, as part of a deal involving both Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala.

The future of Lukaku at Old Trafford has been one of the defining transfer sagas of the summer and it looks to be one step closer to completion, as Mandzukic has agreed to his part of the deal.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), after a few days of discussion, the Juve forward has 'agreed terms' on a two-year contract with United.





The 33-year-old's deal would have the option of a further year and will earn an annual salary of around €6m (£5.5m). Mandzukic's transfer value as part of this transfer is set at €15m (£14m), which is considerably less than that of the other two forwards involved.

The Croatian was not always a starter for the Old Lady last season but still managed to contribute ten goals and seven assists in Serie A and the Champions League.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Mandzukic, who scored the goal to knock England out of the 2018 World Cup semi-final, was signed by Juve from Atletico Madrid for a fee of €25m. The forward has scored 44 goals during his four years in Turin.





His agreement to personal terms is a significant step in tying up the futures of Dybala and Lukaku, as United have only until Thursday 8 August to complete the deal.





The Belgian striker seems intent on leaving Old Trafford and his latest social media mishap seems only to confirm his discontent in the north west of England.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

The last, and perhaps the biggest, hurdle in this trilogy of transfers comes with the future of Juve's Argentine attacker.

A series of events has provided Dybala with the opportunity to move to the Premier League, but his willingness to leave the Italian champions remains to be seen.