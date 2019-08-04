Robin van Persie Offers Compares His Move to Man Utd With Struggling Alexis Sanchez

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie has suggested that Alexis Sanchez has failed to deliver for the Red Devils because he is not 'happy'.

Sanchez signed with United in January 2018 to much fanfare, following a brilliant spell at rivals Arsenal where he established himself as one of the Premier League's best players. However, he has struggled to find his feet at Old Trafford.

The star forward has only managed to find the net five times in 45 appearances for United and managed only one last season in the Premier League.

Dutchman van Persie - who famously followed the same career path but with much more success - has offered his opinion as to why Sanchez has struggled and stated, via The Mail: "He looked happy at Arsenal. He doesn't look happy now.





"What I've seen and felt over the years is that how you feel mentally, how your life is, has a big influence.

"If you're happy, you're 50 per cent fitter, you create more and you enjoy yourself.... so he should find a way mentally to change that."

Van Persie can relate to Sanchez as he made the same move from London to Manchester but managed to make a much better time of it, leading United to the Premier League in Sir Alex Ferguson's last season.

Van Persie then compared his own move with Sanchez's adding: "It's a different time. Over the past couple of years a lot has changed. He joined a team that was not really playing attacking football.





“I came into a team with all the mature players already - Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Michael Carrick.

"Sir Alex (Ferguson) played a huge role in that as well. He was a real joy to work with."