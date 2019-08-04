Tottenham 1-1 Inter (3-4 Pens): Report, Ratings & Reaction as Spurs Fall to Defeat on Penalties

By 90Min
August 04, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur's pre-season ended in defeat on Sunday in the International Champions Cup as they fell to Inter on penalties, after the two sides had played out a 1-1 draw.

It took Spurs just two minutes to open the scoring through Lucas Moura, who fired a powerful effort past Samir Handanovic and into the back of the Inter net. 

Stefano Sensi then saw a thunderous long-range effort cannon back off the post for the Italians. However, he did manage to get his goal a few minutes later when he found himself alone in the box to slot past Hugo Lloris, making the score 1-1 at the break.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Clear-cut chances were certainly at a premium after the break, and the two sides ultimately needed penalties to decide a winner. Christian Eriksen saw his opening effort saved, but Paulo Gazzaniga kept the score level by denying George Puscas. 

The two sides then exchanged successful penalties, until Oliver Skipp saw his effort saved. Joao Mario stepped up with the chance to win the game and managed to convert, giving Inter a 4-3 win on penalties.

Check out 90min's breakdown of the game below.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Key Talking Point

With pre-season now over, Spurs' next outing will be Premier League action. Do they look ready for it? On this evidence, yes.

As you would expect by now, fitness is no longer an issue, and the lack of wholesale changes at the club means there are few issues with team chemistry and fluidity. This was far from a perfect performance by Spurs, but they are clearly prepared for 90 minutes of high-level action.

There are still some questions for Mauricio Pochettino to answer, such as what to do at right-back, but all the major kinks have been ironed out in preparation for the new season.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Lloris (6); Walker-Peters (6), Sanchez (7), Vertonghen (7), Rose (6); Winks (6), Sissoko (6), Ndombele (7), Lamela (7); Lucas (7*), Kane (6).

Substitutes: Alderweireld (6), Eriksen (6), Gazzaniga (6), Son (6), Skipp (6), Parrott (N/A), Georgiou (N/A), Marsh (N/A), White (N/A), Tanganga (N/A), Nkoudou (N/A).

STAR MAN - Lucas Moura

It took Lucas a matter of minutes to make his mark on the game. He was energetic and lively, but had the substance to make it count.

On the ball, he was electric. Inter could not cope with his speed, which helped him create space in the box to fire home the opening goal. He was always moving, looking to find space behind Inter's three defenders.

His influence certainly faded as the game went on, but Inter were clearly wary of allowing him any time on the ball. He had already proved his ability in front of goal, and certainly could have created more opportunities.

INTER

Key Talking Point

It's still pre-season for Inter, so they don't exactly have to be ready yet. They still have a number of big names to return, but there are still some glaring concerns for Antonio Conte. Their defence was good and their midfield was even better, but the same cannot be said of the attackers.

His 3-5-2 saw young Sebastiano Esposito line up alongside winger Ivan Perisic up top, and it just didn't work. Perisic looked uncomfortable and was largely ineffective as a target man - if only they had someone like Romelu Lukaku.

With Mauro Icardi ostracised, Lautaro Martinez will likely replace Esposito, but the need for a big man to play off of is clear.  

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Handanovic (6), D'Ambrosio (6), De Vrij (6), Skriniar (6); Candreva (6), Gagliardini (6), Brozovic (5), Sensi (8*), Dalbert (7); Perisic (5), Esposito (6).

Substitutes: Barella (6), Politano (6), Pirola (6), Dimarco (6), Puscas (6), Valero (N/A), Ranocchia (N/A), Agoume (N/A), Mario (N/A).

STAR MAN - Stefano Sensi


With the attackers underwhelming, it was down to Inter's midfielders to lead by example. They needed a big performance from Sensi, and that is exactly what they got.

The 23-year-old was fantastic on the ball, picking out a number of impressive passes to keep his side moving forward. He almost stole the show with his stunning long strike, but got his well-deserved goal to cap an impressive performance.

The season is still young, but performances like this will help Sensi earn a permanent move from Sassuolo next summer.

Looking Ahead


For Spurs, pre-season is now over. Their focus must now switch to the upcoming Premier League campaign, and they will face Aston Villa on Saturday.

As for Inter, they still have a few weeks of pre-season to go, and next up will be a meeting with La Liga side Valencia on Saturday.

